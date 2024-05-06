Banagua plays through knee injury in Golden Tigresses' finals berth-clinching win

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite having an injury on her left knee, Em Banagua came up big in the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses’ gritty five-set win over the defending champion La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday.

Banagua went down in the first set of their Final Four clash against the Lady Spikers with an apparent left knee injury after having an awkward fall.

The 6-feet tall rookie had to be assisted out of the taraflex as she grimaced in pain.

She would return, however, and score crucial points in the fifth set.

Banagua, after the game, said she powered through the pain as she wanted to bounce back from matches she missed due to a leg injury.

“I just had a bad landing. Yung unang natamaan yung tuhod ko mismo tapos bugbog siya. Ang ginawa lang ng PT and coaches, ice saka pain reliever lang. Pero oo, maga pa rin,” Banagua said.

The middle blocker added that she looks forward to playing in the finals.

The early entry of the Tigresses into the championship round means Banagua will have a few days to recover as they will still await the result of the do-or-die matchup between the National University Bulldogs and the Far Eastern University on Wednesday.

“Opo [I will play in the Finals.] Bugbog lang,” she said.

With the game tied at 3-all in the fifth set following a quick attack by Thea Gagate, Angeline Poyos and Banagua had two straight attacks to go up by two, 5-3.

This sparked a crucial 6-0 run that helped the Tigresses go up by six, 9-3, capped by a Banagua block on Amie Provido.

The Lady Spikers scored back-to-back points to keep things interesting, but a kill by Angeline Poyos and a block by Banagua on Shevana Laput helped UST regain the six point advantage, 11-5.

It was a comfortable enough cushion as Jonna Perdido took over late, before Cassie Carballo dialed in a service ace to solidify the Espana-based squad’s return to the Finals, their first since 2019.

“Siguro, I will stick with the system and yung mga sinasabi ni coach apply ko lang. Always stay positive,” Banagua said.

“I am very optimistic [to bring home the championship]. Kaya namin ito, deserve namin ito.”