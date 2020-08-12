Lillard erupts for 61 as Blazers bolster playoff hopes

MANILA, Philippines — Damian Lillard went on an offensive outburst to help the Portland Trailblazers clinch a crucial victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 134-131, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Lillard exploded for an insane 61 points to match his career-high in the win that propelled them to the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

After playing catchup with the Memphis Grizzlies since the beginning of the restart for a chance at the postseason, the Blazers finally have the ball in their hands.

The Grizzlies lost their sixth of their last seven games in the NBA restart earlier on Tuesday (Wednesday) against the Boston Celtics, 107-122.

If the Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday (Friday in Manila), Portland will be assured of a play-in spot for the final slot in the postseason.

But the Blazers had to fight tooth and nail to grab the win.

Portland and the Mavs battled until the last posession with a crucial offensive foul that ruled Dorian Finney-Smith's tying three-pointer no basket helped the Blazers escape with the win.

Lillard became the first-ever Blazer to log in back-to-back 50-point games with his 61-point offensive clinic.

He also logged eight assists and five boards in the victory.

For the Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis topscored with 36 points.

In the other games, the Phoenix Suns clinched another win in the NBA bubble for their seventh consecutive victory after trumping the Philadelphia 76ers, 130-117.

This keeps them in a tight race with Portland and Memphis for the play-in spots.

Devin Booker continues to light the league on fire with another big offensive night of 35 points, nine rebounds and seven dimes.

The San Antonio Spurs also keep themselves a contender in the playoff race with a big win over the Houston Rockets, 123-105.

With their 22-year playoff streak on the line, the game saw the Spurs lead for most of the game, with the Rockets only taking control in the early minutes of the first quarter.

Keldon Johnson paced the Spurs on offense with 24 points.

Along with the Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns, the Spurs are only a half game behind eighth seed Portland.

In the other game, the Brooklyn Nets topped the Orlando Magic, 108-96.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeremiah Martin tallied 24 points each in the victory.

The games continue to get more exciting as the teams play their final seeding games.

Despite the long wait for the NBA's return, the action continues to be a heart-stopper for fans.