COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Lillard erupts for 61 as Blazers bolster playoff hopes
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers has the ball knocked loose on a drive against Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Lillard erupts for 61 as Blazers bolster playoff hopes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Damian Lillard went on an offensive outburst to help the Portland Trailblazers clinch a crucial victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 134-131, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Lillard exploded for an insane 61 points to match his career-high in the win that propelled them to the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

After playing catchup with the Memphis Grizzlies since the beginning of the restart for a chance at the postseason, the Blazers finally have the ball in their hands.

The Grizzlies lost their sixth of their last seven games in the NBA restart earlier on Tuesday (Wednesday) against the Boston Celtics, 107-122.

If the Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday (Friday in Manila), Portland will be assured of a play-in spot for the final slot in the postseason.

But the Blazers had to fight tooth and nail to grab the win.

Portland and the Mavs battled until the last posession with a crucial offensive foul that ruled Dorian Finney-Smith's tying three-pointer no basket helped the Blazers escape with the win.

Lillard became the first-ever Blazer to log in back-to-back 50-point games with his 61-point offensive clinic.

He also logged eight assists and five boards in the victory.

For the Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis topscored with 36 points.

In the other games, the Phoenix Suns clinched another win in the NBA bubble for their seventh consecutive victory after trumping the Philadelphia 76ers, 130-117.

This keeps them in a tight race with Portland and Memphis for the play-in spots.

Devin Booker continues to light the league on fire with another big offensive night of 35 points, nine rebounds and seven dimes.

The San Antonio Spurs also keep themselves a contender in the playoff race with a big win over the Houston Rockets, 123-105.

With their 22-year playoff streak on the line, the game saw the Spurs lead for most of the game, with the Rockets only taking control in the early minutes of the first quarter.

Keldon Johnson paced the Spurs on offense with 24 points.

Along with the Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns, the Spurs are only a half game behind eighth seed Portland.

In the other game, the Brooklyn Nets topped the Orlando Magic, 108-96.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeremiah Martin tallied 24 points each in the victory.

The games continue to get more exciting as the teams play their final seeding games.

Despite the long wait for the NBA's return, the action continues to be a heart-stopper for fans.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bridges of compassion
By Joaquin Henson | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Social media trendsetter and author Ken Poirot once said “build a bridge by extending your hand.”
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women's chief Jack Animam continues hard grind
19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team captain Jack Animam is leaving no stone unturned amid the pandemic in a mission to stay...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA stars Glen Rice, Brian Shaw to grace online playoffs viewing party
20 hours ago
Filipino fans will be in for a treat as NBA launches 'Republika Playoffs Party' featuring NBA greats Glen Rice and Brian Shaw...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine 3x3 cagers Munzon, Pasaol eye to boost chemistry
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol will play side by side to familiarize themselves with one another more when newly turned pro...
Sports
fbfb
Joy of six as Booker extends Suns unbeaten streak
22 hours ago
Devin Booker produced another 30-point scoring display as the Phoenix Suns notched six wins in a row since the NBA's restart...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Hidilyn determined to be an inspiration
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz is determined to strike gold in Tokyo next year in what may be her final bow in the quadrennial...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Delos Santos takes on old rival in karate final
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
World No. 2 OJ delos Santos assured himself of at least a silver medal after advancing to the finals of the Athletes’...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Casugay to receive Fair Play award
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Filipino surfer Roger Casugay will be awarded the Pierre de Coubertin World Fair Play Trophy for his heroism in a ceremony...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Make way for jump rope 
By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
The newly formed Philippine Jump Rope Association (PJRA) headed by Noel Agra is not skipping a beat in spreading the news...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with