Orlando, FL - JULY 25: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic during a scrimmage on July 25, 2020 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Lakers rebound; Bucks, Clippers remain perfect in second scrimmage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded following their opening scrimmage loss with a victory over the Orlando Magic, 119-112 at the NBA Campus in Orlando, Florida on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Lakers with 25 points off of 10-of-13 shooting in the bounce-back victory.

LeBron James chipped in with 20 points of his own.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks went 2-0 in the exhibition games after beating the Sacramento Kings, 131-123.

Kyle Korver went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points to lead the league-best Bucks in the victory.

Western Conference contender Los Angeles Clippers also took their second win in the scrimmages after narrowly escaping the Washington Wizards, 105-100.

Despite missing key player Lou Williams, who left the NBA bubble earlier this week, a balanced team performance propelled them to the win.

Other games completed on Saturday were New Orleans' 119-104 win over the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets' bounce-back 124-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, and the Utah Jazz's close-knit 101-99 triumph over the Miami Heat.

After each squad has played a total of three scrimmages, the eight seeding games will commence to officially tip off the season restart.

Opening night of the restart is on July 30 (July 31 in Manila).

BASKETBALL NBA
