Lakers rebound; Bucks, Clippers remain perfect in second scrimmage

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded following their opening scrimmage loss with a victory over the Orlando Magic, 119-112 at the NBA Campus in Orlando, Florida on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Lakers with 25 points off of 10-of-13 shooting in the bounce-back victory.

LeBron James chipped in with 20 points of his own.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks went 2-0 in the exhibition games after beating the Sacramento Kings, 131-123.

Kyle Korver went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points to lead the league-best Bucks in the victory.

Western Conference contender Los Angeles Clippers also took their second win in the scrimmages after narrowly escaping the Washington Wizards, 105-100.

Despite missing key player Lou Williams, who left the NBA bubble earlier this week, a balanced team performance propelled them to the win.

Other games completed on Saturday were New Orleans' 119-104 win over the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets' bounce-back 124-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, and the Utah Jazz's close-knit 101-99 triumph over the Miami Heat.

After each squad has played a total of three scrimmages, the eight seeding games will commence to officially tip off the season restart.

Opening night of the restart is on July 30 (July 31 in Manila).