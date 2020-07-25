COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 24: Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on July 24, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Raptors, Thunder, Sixers top opponents in NBA scrimmages
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions Toronto Raptors restarted their quest to defend the title with a 94-83 victory over the Houston Rockets in their first scrimmage at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Led by Serge Ibaka's 18 points, the Raptors were able to hold off James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets in their first game back.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder bested the Boston Celtics, 98-84, behind Steven Adams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 17 points apiece.

The other game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers ended in the Sixers' favor with a 90-83 win.

Tobias Harris finished with a double-double for Philly with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

With all 22 squads done with their first scrimmage, the next two practice games will use the regular 48-minute game setup.

The first scrimmages for all teams was shortened to 10-minute quarters in order to ease into the action after months of hiatus.

The teams will each have two scrimmages left to play before the restart officially tips off on July 30 (July 31, Manila time).

Philstar
