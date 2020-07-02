COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Baham Mitra
Baham Mitra FB Page
IATF verdict on sports up soon
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — The PBA and other professional sports events will know soon enough whether the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will act favorably on their request for restart.

Yesterday, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB)batted for the pro leagues’ resumption under strict health and safety protocols before the IATF’s Technical Working Group.

“We just concluded our presentation to the Technical Working Group, and they will meet to discuss among themselves what to recommend to IATF,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra told The STAR.

It was GAB’s followup to its initial presentation before the IATF leadership last June 10.

Mitra said part of their presentation were the safety protocols for boxing, basketball and football, including the proposed guidelines prepared by the PBA and the Philippine Football Federation.

The PBA is hoping to hold non-scrimmage, per-batch training sessions featuring only four players, one health officer, and one trainer prior to reopening the games later on, if the conditions permit.

It’s still not possible at the moment with the NCR under general community quarantine (GCQ), but the pro league is maintaining an optimistic mindset.

“We would like to really think positively about being able to come back,” PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas said during Tuesday’s PSA Forum.

“The more positive note is the statement of GAB that it is also working to see pro sports begin,” he added.

The GAB, the government’s regulatory body for pro sports, has submitted a 56-page document to the IATF detailing how to reopen sporting events in the new normal.

GAB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Iran’s Kazemi rules FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll
By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Iranian big man Arsalan Kazemi stood the tallest over 31 foes from around the world as his towering slam got hailed as the...
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto shows off ridiculous vertical leap
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
The video shows Sotto getting a running start before leaping up to an 11' 11.5" vertical, half an inch short of a staggering...
Sports
fbfb
Why Pasaol stuck to UE
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There were several high-caliber basketball players who almost suited up for La Salle but didn’t for one reason or ...
Sports
fbfb
Younghusbands vow involvement in Philippine football after retirement
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast, the two brothers revealed their end goal of coaching...
Sports
fbfb
NU cager Animam also taking act overseas
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Set to see action in a collegiate league in Taiwan, the five-time UAAP women's basketball champion will be taking her act...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Silver says no options are risk-free
July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says there are no risk-free options to finishing the season in a coronavirus pandemic but the league’s bubble plan is the safest, most responsible way.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
HD Spikers part ways with Barroga
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Cignal will have a new head coach at the resumption of Philippine Superliga play as longtime mentor Edgar Barroga was no longer re-signed.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Honoring everyday heroes
By Joaquin Henson | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Ben Canlas would’ve turned 19 yesterday.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Former Kaya coach Maor Rozen pays tribute to James Younghusband
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
Following the announcement from James Younghusband that he was hanging up his playing boots, former Kaya head coach Maor Rozen...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Klopp's Liverpool blueprint can be traced to his first press conference
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
The blueprint for Klopp’s success with Liverpool Football Club can be traced to his very first press conference for...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with