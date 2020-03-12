Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder players under quarantine due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:34 a.m.) — Players from the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently under quarantine in the Chesapeake Arena after a player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Utah big man Rudy Gobert has reportedly tested positive for the virus, resulting in the suspension of the NBA season.

Related Stories NBA suspends season amid COVID-19 situation

Players from the Utah Jazz and the OKC Thunder are currently quarantined in the Chesapeake Arena after Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #NBA https://t.co/oZwMBDdZXT — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 12, 2020

LOOK: @NBA official memo on the suspension of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 | @mluisamorales_ @PhilstarNews #NBA pic.twitter.com/3KeocuygNI — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 12, 2020

The development comes hours after reports of a consensus reached to hold games without fans in the arena.

The Utah Jazz' road game against the OKC Thunder was abruptly postponed earlier today due to "unforeseen circumstances".

While Gobert was not in the arena during the game, all players have been quarantined due to their interaction with Gobert.

Though testing positive for the virus, Gobert said that he is feeling "strong and stable".

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The Utah Jazz also issued a statement regarding the matter.