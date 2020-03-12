UAAP
Players of the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently under quarantine at the Chesapeake Arena after Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19
AFP
Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder players under quarantine due to COVID-19
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:34 a.m.) — Players from the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently under quarantine in the Chesapeake Arena after a player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Utah big man Rudy Gobert has reportedly tested positive for the virus, resulting in the suspension of the NBA season.

The development comes hours after reports of a consensus reached to hold games without fans in the arena.

The Utah Jazz' road game against the OKC Thunder was abruptly postponed earlier today due to "unforeseen circumstances".

While Gobert was not in the arena during the game, all players have been quarantined due to their interaction with Gobert.

Though testing positive for the virus, Gobert said that he is feeling "strong and stable".

The Utah Jazz also issued a statement regarding the matter. 

