PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The last time the Philippines won a medal in women’s beach volley was during the 2005 Manila SEA Games, a bronze courtesy of the lovely pair of Heidi Ilustre and Diane Pascua.
Huang Xiaolong/File
Philippine beach volley squads eye SEAG podium finish
(The Philippine Star) - November 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Like the rest of the Filipino athletes in the forthcoming Southeast Asian Games, members of the beach volley national team are counting on homecourt advantage as they vie for the elusive medal.

The last time the Philippines won a medal in women’s beach volley was during the 2005 Manila SEA Games, a bronze courtesy of the lovely pair of Heidi Ilustre and Diane Pascua. 

This year, the women’s team, composed of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons, and Dzi Gervacio and Floremel Rodriguez, is hoping to land in the podium. The men’s team of Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia, and Anthony Arbasto and James Buytrago is also hoping for the best.

“With all the support we received, our teams are hoping to get far in this SEA Games,” said team manager Cha Soriano in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Amelie Hotel in Manila. She cited the Philippine Sports Commission and Rebisco as their biggest supporters.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) training director Peter Cayco also appeared in the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Braska Restaurant, Amelie Hotel and PAGCOR along with coaches Paul John Doloiras and Jason Gabales, and physical therapists Faye Acordon and Carl Dimaculangan.

Cayco said that as host, the Philippines is allowed to field two pairs in each division.

Beach volleyball offers two gold medals this year, and will be staged from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 in Subic. Prior to that, the LVPI will stage the Rebisco International beach volley competition on Nov. 15 to 17 at Mall of Asia’s Sands by the Bay. 

“We want our players to be in Subic early. We want our players to familiarize themselves with the viscosity (thickness and consistency) of the sand in the actual venue. That should give us the homecourt advantage,” said Cayco.

BEACH VOLLEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kawhi's Clippers struggle but beat NBA champions Raptors
10 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard endured a difficult night against the club he led to an NBA title but his Los Angeles Clippers surged late to...
Sports
Spurs retire French NBA star Parker's number in ceremony
9 hours ago
French NBA star guard Tony Parker was given an emotional tribute Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) by the San Antonio Spurs, who...
Sports
The pressure cooker that is UP-UST Game 2
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
There are so many ways to put how big and crucial this match-up between the University of the Philippines and the University...
Sports
Complaint filed against MPBL personalities
By Evelyn Macairan | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League filed before the DOJ game-fixing complaint against 21 persons including SOCCSKSARGEN Marlins team owner and player Kevin Espinosa and some players of the Marlins team.
Sports
Ex-UST star Val Rosabal weighs in on Ayo’s Tigers
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Valentino Rosabal was in a happy mood following the huge 89-69 win by his alma mater, the University of Santo Tomas, over...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Fiery clashes up as Duel VI begins
2 hours ago
The country’s top guns mix it up one last time in this year’s Philippine Golf Tour but in team play format as...
Sports
2 hours ago
Knights Steal Game 1
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Letran put San Beda’s unbeaten run to a screeching halt yesterday, scoring a stunning 65-64 victory at the start of...
Sports
2 hours ago
Guiao: We’re not to stop yet
By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
NLEX, the hottest team of the tournament, zeroes in on a possible top seeding as the Road Warriors target their ninth win...
Sports
2 hours ago
Maroons, Tigers clash in KO match
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Who gets to face Ateneo in the UAAP best-of-three finals will be known today when University of the Philippines and Santo...
Sports
Durham eyes ultimate prize
By Joaquin Henson | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
With Meralco assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the coming PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals, Allen Durham said the other day what’s driving him to excel this conference is the goal to win the championship,...
2 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with