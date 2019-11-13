Philippine beach volley squads eye SEAG podium finish

MANILA, Philippines — Like the rest of the Filipino athletes in the forthcoming Southeast Asian Games, members of the beach volley national team are counting on homecourt advantage as they vie for the elusive medal.

The last time the Philippines won a medal in women’s beach volley was during the 2005 Manila SEA Games, a bronze courtesy of the lovely pair of Heidi Ilustre and Diane Pascua.

This year, the women’s team, composed of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons, and Dzi Gervacio and Floremel Rodriguez, is hoping to land in the podium. The men’s team of Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia, and Anthony Arbasto and James Buytrago is also hoping for the best.

“With all the support we received, our teams are hoping to get far in this SEA Games,” said team manager Cha Soriano in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Amelie Hotel in Manila. She cited the Philippine Sports Commission and Rebisco as their biggest supporters.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) training director Peter Cayco also appeared in the forum along with coaches Paul John Doloiras and Jason Gabales, and physical therapists Faye Acordon and Carl Dimaculangan.

Cayco said that as host, the Philippines is allowed to field two pairs in each division.

Beach volleyball offers two gold medals this year, and will be staged from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 in Subic. Prior to that, the LVPI will stage the Rebisco International beach volley competition on Nov. 15 to 17 at Mall of Asia’s Sands by the Bay.

“We want our players to be in Subic early. We want our players to familiarize themselves with the viscosity (thickness and consistency) of the sand in the actual venue. That should give us the homecourt advantage,” said Cayco.