Pacquiao told: 'Father Time' is undefeated

LAS VEGAS – Will the Manny Pacquiao of old show up against Keith Thurman two days from now? Or will the 40-year-old Filipino icon finally see the end of the road?

Former light middle weight champion Ronald “Winky” Wright said that time always catches up with boxers, and warned Pacquiao that this moment can come Saturday when he faces a younger Keith Thurman (Sunday, Manila time).

“Pacquiao, he's tough. But ‘Father Time’ is undefeated. ‘Father Time’ beats everybody,” Wright told reporters Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at a media roundtable about this weekend’s big fight.

Against Thurman, Pacquiao will be entering his 71st fight. It's rare for boxers to fight beyond their 40s and still be as competitive as they were in their prime, making Pacquiao a unique breed.

And while Pacquiao looked good in his last two fights — against Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner — Wright said any fighter can get old overnight.

“We were all great at one time,” he added.

Pacquiao is again raring to prove he can still compete as his age. But according to Wright, it wouldn’t be easy against a solid fighter in his prime like Thurman.

“Manny Pacquiao looks good on the mitts and the bags, but those don't hit back,” said Wright.

Wright, now 47 and long retired, is rooting for Thurman to retain the WBA “super” welterweight championship, having worked with the Clearwater, Florida-based boxer.

“Keith can punch him from both sides, look for body shots. Manny is really fast with the in-and-out. But how fast is this Manny compared to the last Manny?” Wright continued.

“(It’s gonna be) Thurman by knockout or Thurman by decision. He's gonna come out and make Manny respect his speed and power. Like I said, ‘Father Time’ is undefeated.”

Wright, who has held the WBA and IBF 154-pound titles, retired in 2012 with a record of 51-6-1 (25 knockouts).