World Slasher Cup 2 elims resume today

MANILA, Philippines — The second batch of competitors braces for battle as the prestigious World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby continues at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.

Participants aim for a 2-0 (win -loss) record or score at least a point in today’s second round elims (2-cock) to stay in contention for the title.

Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano said WSC’s new and difficult 9-cock format, which began in 2017, put the participants including the veterans in back-breaking encounters.

In fact, only Gov. Claude Bautista of Mindanao and Chris Copas of Kentucky, USA (CPB Chris) piled up a perfect 9-0 slate in last January’s WSC 1.

The other champs in the same format were Greg and Frank Berin (8.5 points, January 2017); Frank Berin, Anthony Lim, Dante Eslabon and Escolin Brothers (8 points each, May 2017); Patrick Antonio (8.5 points, January 2018) and Rey Briones/Rod Advincula (7.5 points, May 2018).

Being hosted by the Pintakasi of Champions, the WSC 2 has the support of major sponsors Thunderbird and Emperador.

Noticeable among the long list of participants are emerging cockfight celebrities like 2019 WPC Big Event champion Rey Canedo of Davao, Cris Sioson of Bataan, Marc Cruz and Jojo Gatlabayan of Rizal, James Uy of Manila, Honey Yu of Quezon, Rey Escalona and Vice Mayor Jubee Navarro of Pampanga, Roel Gatchalian of Pasig, Celso Salazar of Batangas, Willard Ty and Kenneth Liao of Bicol and Mayor Jowar Bautista of Bulacan.

Also seeing action are WSC champs Nene Araneta, Peping Ricafort, Joey Sy, Noel Jarin, Dicky Lim, Biboy Enriquez, Ito Ynares, Anthony Lim, Vergil Intino, Lawrence Wacnang, Art de Castro, Magno Lim, Ed Apari, Honey Yu, Joey delos Santos and Rikki Reyes.