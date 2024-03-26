‘Sama-sama sa Angel’s Pizza’ TikTok Singing Contest Grand Finals: A resounding success

MANILA, Philippines — The inaugural “Sama-sama sa Angel’s Pizza” TikTok Singing Contest, an electrifying celebration of talent and creativity, reached its pinnacle with the Grand Finals held at Viva Café in Cyberpark Tower 1, Araneta City in Quezon City.

The contest, inspired by the catchy Sama-sama sa Angels Pizza jingle conceived in early 2023, garnered overwhelming participation, with over 100 contestants from various corners of the Philippines showcasing their vocal prowess and charisma.

Figaro Coffee Group executive chairman Justin Liu commended the success of the event, highlighting its remarkable achievement despite minimal promotional efforts.

Four exceptional finalists emerged victorious after rigorous eliminations, each representing a distinct region of the country.

The top honors were clinched by Karl Aris Tanhueco from Pampanga, who captivated the audience and judges with his exceptional talent. Renz Robosa from Pangasinan secured the first runner-up position, while Julianna Charmagne Sunto of Batangas City claimed the title of second runner-up. Arvin John Sualibio of Navotas City rounded up the top positions as the third runner-up.

The prizes awarded were as follows:

• Grand winner: P50,000 cash, P5,000 gift certificate and trophy

• 1st runner-up: P25,000 cash, P5,000 gift certificate and trophy

• 2nd runner-up: P15,000 cash, P5,000 gift certificate and trophy

• 3rd runner-up: P5,000 cash, P5,000 gift certificate and trophy

The event was hosted by Jean Kiley of Viva Artists. Attendees were treated to special performances by Jehramae Trangia and Enzo Villegas.

Figaro Coffee Group marketing officer Marichelle Aquino expressed plans to make this contest a regular event.

The Sama-sama sa Angel’s Pizza TikTok Singing Contest Grand Finals was not just a competition but a celebration of Filipino creativity and passion for music.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Angel's Pizza.