Win up to P1 million in cashback with UnionBank Visa Credit Card

MANILA, Philippines — Credit card users wouldn’t want to miss this exciting promo: UnionBank is giving away up to P1 million in the UnionBank Visa Cashback Raffle!

Customers who shop and dine either here or abroad using a UnionBank-issued or UnionBank-acquired Visa Credit Card will get a chance to win P1,000, P100,000 or P1 million in cashback credits to their account.

Every P1,000 accumulated spend at participating merchants entitles customers to one raffle entry in the UnionBank Visa Cashback Raffle.

Over 7,000 people could win cashback credits, with one lucky UnionBank Visa Credit Cardholder winning the P1 million grand prize. The promo ends on September 30, and the grand draw is set to be held on October 14.

Read the full mechanics for the UnionBank Visa Cashback Raffle here.

For more information on UnionBank’s credit card offerings and other promos, visit the Credit Cards page of the UnionBank website.

For any concerns, contact UnionBank’s Customer Service Hotline at 8841-8600 or visit?www.unionbankph.com. Union Bank of the Philippines is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas? https://www.bsp.gov.ph.

