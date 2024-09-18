Philippines’ largest office landlord now has 32 LEED-certified, registered office buildings

Megaworld also recently recognized for ‘Best Green Office Development’ in the country

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld, the Philippines’ largest office developer and landlord, now boasts a total of 32 certified and registered office buildings in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a globally renowned green building certification system that highlights a building’s efforts in integrating the highest environmental standards in areas such as construction, design, operation and even maintenance.

Photo Release (Left) No. 1 Upper East Avenue in Bacolod City, which won a Highly Commended award for the “Best Office Architectural Design,” has applied for a LEED v4 Silver certification; (right) The 17-story, LEED v3 Gold-certified One Paseo features more than 23,000 square meters of gross leasable space and is the first office tower to rise within ArcoVia City in Pasig.

Nineteen office towers, which are in various certification levels, are located in Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley Hill, McKinley West and ArcoVia City, while 13 office towers that have been registered and awaiting the certification levels are located in its townships in Bacolod, Iloilo, Pampanga, Pasig City and Taguig City.

Among the LEED Gold-certified towers include One Paseo in ArcoVia City, One Le Grand Tower in McKinley West, 8 Campus Buildings and Southeast Asian Campus in McKinley Hill, and the Worldwide Plaza, also known as the JPMorgan & Chase Co. Tower in Uptown Bonifacio.

Megaworld now has more than 400,000 square meters of gross leasable space from all seven of its LEED Gold and Silver-certified office buildings in Uptown Bonifacio. Photo Release

Its 24-story International Finance Center in Uptown Bonifacio, which recently won the ‘Best Green Office Development’ in the 2024 Philippines Property Awards, has been given the LEED v4 Silver certification.

Photo Release Megaworld swept the portfolio categories at the recent 12th Philippines Property Awards, including its second “Best Operational Office Portfolio” recognition.

Other LEED Silver-certified buildings include all other office towers in McKinley West, as well as the existing office towers in Uptown Bonifacio.

Megaworld’s inventory of leasable office spaces in the country is now at 1.5 million square meters. The company has announced that it is continuing to expand its office portfolio, targeting to reach 2-million square meters by 2030.

Photo Release Nine Megaworld office towers in McKinley West are LEED-certified and LEED-registered buildings.

