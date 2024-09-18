^

Supplements

Philippines’ largest office landlord now has 32 LEED-certified, registered office buildings

The Philippine Star
September 18, 2024 | 4:00pm
Philippinesâ�� largest office landlord now has 32 LEED-certified, registered office buildings

Megaworld also recently recognized for ‘Best Green Office Development’ in the country

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld, the Philippines’ largest office developer and landlord, now boasts a total of 32 certified and registered office buildings in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a globally renowned green building certification system that highlights a building’s efforts in integrating the highest environmental standards in areas such as construction, design, operation and even maintenance.

(Left) No. 1 Upper East Avenue in Bacolod City, which won a Highly Commended award for the “Best Office Architectural Design,” has applied for a LEED v4 Silver certification; (right) The 17-story, LEED v3 Gold-certified One Paseo features more than 23,000 square meters of gross leasable space and is the first office tower to rise within ArcoVia City in Pasig.
Photo Release

Nineteen office towers, which are in various certification levels, are located in Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley Hill, McKinley West and ArcoVia City, while 13 office towers that have been registered and awaiting the certification levels are located in its townships in Bacolod, Iloilo, Pampanga, Pasig City and Taguig City.  

Among the LEED Gold-certified towers include One Paseo in ArcoVia City, One Le Grand Tower in McKinley West, 8 Campus Buildings and Southeast Asian Campus in McKinley Hill, and the Worldwide Plaza, also known as the JPMorgan & Chase Co. Tower in Uptown Bonifacio.

Megaworld now has more than 400,000 square meters of gross leasable space from all seven of its LEED Gold and Silver-certified office buildings in Uptown Bonifacio.

Photo Release

Its 24-story International Finance Center in Uptown Bonifacio, which recently won the ‘Best Green Office Development’ in the 2024 Philippines Property Awards, has been given the LEED v4 Silver certification.

Megaworld swept the portfolio categories at the recent 12th Philippines Property Awards, including its second “Best Operational Office Portfolio” recognition.
Photo Release

Other LEED Silver-certified buildings include all other office towers in McKinley West, as well as the existing office towers in Uptown Bonifacio.  

Megaworld’s inventory of leasable office spaces in the country is now at 1.5 million square meters. The company has announced that it is continuing to expand its office portfolio, targeting to reach 2-million square meters by 2030.

Nine Megaworld office towers in McKinley West are LEED-certified and LEED-registered buildings.
Photo Release

 

Editors Note: This press release for Megaworld is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines. 

 

vuukle comment

MEGAWORLD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Champion sustainability: Submit to the Triple P Awards before August 30
August 27, 2024 - 2:00pm

Champion sustainability: Submit to the Triple P Awards before August 30

August 27, 2024 - 2:00pm
With the deadline for submission fast approaching on August 30, now is the time to put your company’s sustainability...
Supplements
fbtw
Jollibee pledges P5 million to National Academy of Sports in honor of Philippine Olympians
August 27, 2024 - 11:00am

Jollibee pledges P5 million to National Academy of Sports in honor of Philippine Olympians

August 27, 2024 - 11:00am
Nation’s leading fast-food chain Jollibee recently announced on social media its pledge of P5 million to the National...
Supplements
fbtw
Need data ASAP? Smart now lets subscribers borrow load via Loan-a-Load service
August 16, 2024 - 5:00pm

Need data ASAP? Smart now lets subscribers borrow load via Loan-a-Load service

August 16, 2024 - 5:00pm
Loan-a-Load is particularly useful when traditional top-up services are inaccessible, such as during natural disasters or...
Supplements
fbtw
Why Tanay poet Doc PenPen should be declared National Artist for Literature
August 12, 2024 - 4:52pm

Why Tanay poet Doc PenPen should be declared National Artist for Literature

August 12, 2024 - 4:52pm
To date, no one among the local and international literary luminaries has circumnavigated the world—from the Philippines...
Supplements
fbtw
TNT, Maya join forces to launch 'TNT Alkansya,' encourage Filipinos to start saving
August 2, 2024 - 4:40pm

TNT, Maya join forces to launch 'TNT Alkansya,' encourage Filipinos to start saving

August 2, 2024 - 4:40pm
Through TNT Alkansya, both TNT and Maya seek to promote the habit of saving among subscribers and provide them easy access...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with