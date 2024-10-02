STCA 2024 Awardee: Sr. Minerva T. Caampued, FAS

MANILA, Philippines — What makes a person a “living saint”? Is it doing countless acts of kindness? Having faultless principles? For Junior Chamber International (JCI) and AY Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Yuchengco Group of Companies, such recognition simply gravitates toward people with a heart to help the poor.

The Saint Teresa Calcutta Award (STCA) is given to those who dedicate their lives to serving the underprivileged communities. Today, this annual project honors another individual who, like Mother Teresa, lends a hand to anyone without expecting anything in return.

