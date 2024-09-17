^

Supplements

Philippines Property Awards’ first 3-peat Best Developer emerges as ‘most awarded’ this year

The Philippine Star
September 17, 2024 | 4:26pm
Philippines Property Awardsâ�� first 3-peat Best Developer emerges as â��most awardedâ�� this year
Megaworld punctuated its 35th year in the Philippine real estate industry by winning 35 huge property awards at the 2024 Philippine Property Awards by PropertyGuru.

MANILA, Philippines — On the night it marked its comeback on the prestigious property awards tilt where it became the Philippines’ first-ever three-peat Best Developer, property giant Megaworld had another huge awards haul after bagging 35 awards at the 2024 Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru.

The company, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, was named the “Best Developer for Visayas,” highlighting the immense impact of its township developments in the region.

The company was also hailed as the “Best Mixed-use Developer” and the “Best Hospitality Developer,” while its subsidiary company Global Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) was named this year’s “Best Lifestyle Developer.” 

The company was hailed as this year’s ‘Best Mixed-use Developer,’ underscoring its pioneering efforts in building integrated developments all over the Philippines.
Megaworld’s thrust towards promoting sustainability in its projects, including integrating green features and prioritizing green building certifications among other efforts, received significant recognition from PropertyGuru judges.
The company swept all three of the evening’s portfolio awards as Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (hospitality), Megaworld Premier Offices (office), and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (retail) shared the spotlight during the evening.
The company’s luxury resort-inspired Maple Grove Park Village in General Trias, Cavite was hailed as the country’s ‘Best Housing Development,’ and will soon represent the Philippines against other winners from all over Asia.
'All of these recognitions prove how serious we are in continuing to uplift even more lives, create a bigger impact on society, and help build our beloved nation,' says Noli Hernandez, executive vice president for sales and marketing at Megaworld.
Megaworld was named this year’s ‘Best hospitality Developer’ while also taking home some of the evening’s most coveted wins, including a first-ever recognition for Grand Westside Hotel as the Philippines’ ‘Best Hotel Development.’
Megaworld subsidiary, Global Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) was named the ‘Best Lifestyle Developer,’ while also receiving three other big wins for The Lindgren in Tanza, Cavite and Eastland Heights in Antipolo.
 

— JESSICA BELMO

Editor's Note: This branded content for Megaworld is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

vuukle comment

MEGAWORLD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Why Tanay poet Doc PenPen should be declared National Artist for Literature
August 12, 2024 - 4:52pm

Why Tanay poet Doc PenPen should be declared National Artist for Literature

August 12, 2024 - 4:52pm
To date, no one among the local and international literary luminaries has circumnavigated the world—from the Philippines...
Supplements
fbtw
TNT, Maya join forces to launch 'TNT Alkansya,' encourage Filipinos to start saving
August 2, 2024 - 4:40pm

TNT, Maya join forces to launch 'TNT Alkansya,' encourage Filipinos to start saving

August 2, 2024 - 4:40pm
Through TNT Alkansya, both TNT and Maya seek to promote the habit of saving among subscribers and provide them easy access...
Supplements
fbtw
The future of parking: MAAX Parking building gets a high-tech boost
August 2, 2024 - 3:00pm

The future of parking: MAAX Parking building gets a high-tech boost

August 2, 2024 - 3:00pm
Parking has just become a breeze at Mall of Asia Arena Annex (MAAX) Parking with its new automated parking system. Officially...
Supplements
fbtw
Catch our Filipino athletes shine in Paris 2024 via Smart LiveStream App, Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas
July 30, 2024 - 1:00pm

Catch our Filipino athletes shine in Paris 2024 via Smart LiveStream App, Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas

July 30, 2024 - 1:00pm
To give Filipinos a front row view of the events wherever they are, mobile services Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), an...
Supplements
fbtw
Aboitiz, ARTA turn over PinasBilis eBOSS Package to Lapu-Lapu City
July 28, 2024 - 10:07am

Aboitiz, ARTA turn over PinasBilis eBOSS Package to Lapu-Lapu City

July 28, 2024 - 10:07am
Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI), in partnership with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), celebrated...
Supplements
fbtw
Thrift banks poised for growth amid evolving opportunities
July 19, 2024 - 3:29pm

Thrift banks poised for growth amid evolving opportunities

By Keisha Ta-Asan | July 19, 2024 - 3:29pm
Chamber of Thrift Banks (CTB) president Cecilio “Paul” San Pedro said these thrift banks are adapting swiftly...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with