Philippines Property Awards’ first 3-peat Best Developer emerges as ‘most awarded’ this year

Megaworld punctuated its 35th year in the Philippine real estate industry by winning 35 huge property awards at the 2024 Philippine Property Awards by PropertyGuru.

MANILA, Philippines — On the night it marked its comeback on the prestigious property awards tilt where it became the Philippines’ first-ever three-peat Best Developer, property giant Megaworld had another huge awards haul after bagging 35 awards at the 2024 Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru.

The company, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, was named the “Best Developer for Visayas,” highlighting the immense impact of its township developments in the region.

The company was also hailed as the “Best Mixed-use Developer” and the “Best Hospitality Developer,” while its subsidiary company Global Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) was named this year’s “Best Lifestyle Developer.”

The company was hailed as this year’s ‘Best Mixed-use Developer,’ underscoring its pioneering efforts in building integrated developments all over the Philippines.

Megaworld’s thrust towards promoting sustainability in its projects, including integrating green features and prioritizing green building certifications among other efforts, received significant recognition from PropertyGuru judges.

The company swept all three of the evening’s portfolio awards as Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (hospitality), Megaworld Premier Offices (office), and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (retail) shared the spotlight during the evening.

The company’s luxury resort-inspired Maple Grove Park Village in General Trias, Cavite was hailed as the country’s ‘Best Housing Development,’ and will soon represent the Philippines against other winners from all over Asia.

'All of these recognitions prove how serious we are in continuing to uplift even more lives, create a bigger impact on society, and help build our beloved nation,' says Noli Hernandez, executive vice president for sales and marketing at Megaworld.

Megaworld was named this year’s ‘Best hospitality Developer’ while also taking home some of the evening’s most coveted wins, including a first-ever recognition for Grand Westside Hotel as the Philippines’ ‘Best Hotel Development.’

Megaworld subsidiary, Global Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) was named the ‘Best Lifestyle Developer,’ while also receiving three other big wins for The Lindgren in Tanza, Cavite and Eastland Heights in Antipolo.

— JESSICA BELMO

Editor's Note: This branded content for Megaworld is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.