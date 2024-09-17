New Japanese scaffolding company launched in Batangas

(From left) Park Solutions consultant for Calabarzon Roderick ‘Rod’ Natanauan, consultant Takashi ‘Mike’ Fukushima, Houyu Philippines Inc. CEO Ferdinand ‘Ding’ Oroza, president Nobuyuki Seki, Shu Jei Ent. Taiwan GM Allen Cheng and Houyu Philippines project coordinator Wai Lyan Tun Thit.

MANILA, Philippines — Houyu Philippines Inc. launched earlier this month its scaffolding business in Talisay, Batangas. The company will be providing scaffolding materials and rental services in the region.

Houyu Philippines is a joint venture between Oroza Enterprises, a local conglomerate with diversified businesses in retail, merchandise and various consumer goods, and construction supplier Houyu Industry Co. Ltd. of Japan. Oroza Enterprises president Ferdinand Oroza led the successful launching with Nobuyuki Seki, owner of Houyu Industry.

(From left) Rod Natanauan, Mike Fukushima, Ding Oroza, Nobuyuki Seki, Allen Cheng and Wai Lyan Tun Thit

The scaffold expert

Established in July 2023, Houyu Philippines provides safe and sturdy scaffolding solutions. The company takes pride in its ability to innovate so that it can boost assembly capacity and streamline efficiency, thereby reducing costs.30

“The Philippines is a rapidly developing market with increasing demand in the construction industry,” said Oroza.

“Houyu Philippines Inc. is founded on the principles of safety, quality, and trust. Combining the latest technology with the highest Japanese standards of quality, we will provide optimal scaffolding solutions tailored to local needs.”

Ding Oroza and Nobuyuki Seki

Being a subsidiary of Toyoyu Industry Company Ltd., a respected scaffolding company based in Hondodo, Fujioka City in Japan, Houyu Philippines is able to handle a wide range of scaffolding work using various construction methods.

Nobuyuki Seki and Wai Lyan Tun Thit

At the launch, Seki said, “On our future outlook, we shall continue contributing to the construction industry in the Philippines. We will strengthen local partnerships and introduce new technologies. Through our services, we aim to support the further development of the Philippines and provide a safe and secure working environment for many people.”

