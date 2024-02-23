Hong Kong’s best: Events, celebrations you need to experience

MANILA, Philippines — Straddling the crossroads of Asia, Hong Kong makes for the perfect destination in the continent. But, it’s also home to a mix of cultures, making it the ultimate gateway to experience the rest of the world in one go. It’s the ultimate cultural hotpot, with chops from various corners of the continent that make all your visits worth it.

From the best of luxuries to the most unique and iconic sites, Hong Kong has it all tucked in a compact package we’re all giddy to open up.

What does Hong Kong have to offer in the coming months? Guaranteed world-class experiences. Let’s untie the bow together and discover events happening around the Harbour:

Destinations for culture and art aficionados

For those with a deep appreciation for culture and art, Hong Kong offers a wealth of artistic treasures waiting to be discovered. Whether you love classical art, contemporary installations, Oscar-worthy films or traditional performances, these destinations will ignite your creative passion:

ComplexCon Hong Kong (March 22-24)

ComplexCon's debut in Asia delivers a world where art, fashion and performance collide. It will feature distinct art zones that will ignite your senses: art installations, culture markets, live musical performances and enlightening talks.

You’ll also have access to a digital art zone that blurs the line between reality and imagination, displays that will challenge your perceptions and other exciting concepts that highlight the global urban culture. Discover more.

Art Basel Hong Kong (March 28-30)

Art Basel Hong Kong is more than an art fair—it's a gateway to Asia's unique art scene, founded on history and culture. This event offers an in-depth overview of the region’s diversity through modern and contemporary works by both established and emerging artists.

The 2024 edition returns to full scale, featuring 242 premier international galleries from 40 countries and territories. It’s a visual feast that transcends borders—and you’re invited. Explore more.

Art Central (March 28-31)

Art Central is a celebration of creativity and innovation. This annual international event in Hong Kong is a platform that highlights the next generation of talent from across the world, making it the perfect opportunity to discover new artists and engage with creative minds.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or a seasoned collector, Art Central is an event that promises to broaden your artistic horizons. Uncover more.

Hong Kong International Film Festival 2024 (March 28 – April 8)

Hong Kong International Film Festival takes audiences on a cinematic journey featuring a diverse range of films from talented directors worldwide. With thought-provoking and groundbreaking themes, the festival is a testament to the power of storytelling and the art of filmmaking.

Whether you’re a film buff or a casual viewer, the Hong Kong International Film Festival invites you to different cultures, perspectives and narratives through the lens of cinema. Witness here.

Spaces for the sports enthusiasts

If you live and breathe sports, Hong Kong offers spaces that cater to your passion. Here are some adrenaline-pumping adventures for you—grab your gear, cheer for your favorite teams and get ready for an unforgettable sports experience:

Hong Kong Sevens (April 5-7)

The Hong Kong Sevens is a rugby event running for over 30 years at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium. This year, the event moves to the Kai Tak Sports Park, promising bigger, bolder and more electrifying moments.

You can witness teams from around the globe compete in both Men’s and Women’s Sevens tournaments—this fast-paced sport can’t get any better than this. Join the crowd here.

Dragon Boat Festival (June 22)

Held every June in Hong Kong, the Dragon Boat Festival is a sight to behold. As the birthplace of this exhilarating sport, Hong Kong's International Dragon Boat Races are a spectacle of speed, precision and teamwork.

Watch as teams paddle their ornately decorated boats in sync with the beat of the drum. The race to the finish line is always a vibrant display of color and energy—a celebration of the peninsula’s rich cultural heritage. Take part in the tradition here.

Mega Ice Hockey 5’s 2024 (Late April to early May)

The Mega Ice Hockey 5’s is one of Asia’s biggest competitive ice hockey competitions. This event will have you on the edge of your seat as teams from around the region battle it out on the ice.

It’s a must-see for sports enthusiasts, especially if you enjoy non-stop audience cheering, excitement and passion. Cheer with excitement here.

Festivities for festival lovers

If you live for the excitement and joy of festivals, Hong Kong is home to celebrations that will ignite your spirit and leave you with unforgettable memories. These particular festivals will transport you to a world of joy, unity and celebration:

Temple Street (Until June 16)

Immerse yourself in the vibrant local culture at Temple Street, a bustling night market that's a feast for the senses. From the mouthwatering aroma of street food stalls to the spread of unique items to take home, this event offers a slice of authentic Hong Kong life that’s not to be missed. Experience the buzz here.

Cheung Chau Bun Festival (The 5th to 9th of the 4th lunar month)

Want to experience a unique Hong Kong tradition? The Cheung Chau Bun Festival has always been prepared by the local community, featuring a parade of colorful floats, lion dances and the iconic bun scrambling competition.

It’s the perfect love letter to what makes Hong Kong worth it—a spectacle that encapsulates its people's true spirit and heritage. Get dancing here.

Live Hong Kong, love Hong Kong

Hong Kong offers endless possibilities to choose from: vibrant art settings, thrilling sports action, and captivating festivals. No matter where you wander, it’s always ready to deliver: unforgettable experiences and lasting memories.

The only thing left to do is to let Hong Kong unveil its best to you!

Spend your 2024 right with Hong Kong. Here’s a sneak peek of what else you can experience:

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Hong Kong Tourism Board.