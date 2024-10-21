The future of living: Where design meets purpose

GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices in Quezon City (Winner, Best Office Architectural Design and Best Office Interior Design)

MANILA, Philippines — As global trends evolve, so does our approach to living spaces. Contemporary architecture and interior design are increasingly centred on creating environments that are not only visually appealing but also sustainable, culturally rich and adaptable to changing lifestyles. The recognized projects at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024 exemplify this forward-thinking approach, demonstrating how thoughtful design can shape the future of living while respecting both the environment and cultural heritage.

Homes in harmony with nature

In residential architecture, several developments stand out for their ability to blend with natural surroundings while offering innovative solutions for modern living.

The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation (Winner, Best Condo Architectural Design; Highly Commended, Best Investment Condo Development) is a prime example of architecture that harmonizes with its environment. Drawing inspiration from its coastal setting, the building’s sail-like design melds seamlessly with the landscape, offering breathtaking ocean views and expansive green spaces. This development highlights a growing trend where environmental responsibility is as vital as aesthetic appeal.

Alexa Heights by Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp in Cebu City (Winner, Best Housing Architectural Design)

Hill Residences by SMDC (Highly Commended, Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design) reimagines urban living by bringing green spaces into the densely populated area of Novaliches, Quezon City. Its rolling hill-inspired elevations provide a tranquil escape from the city’s bustle, emphasizing the importance of incorporating nature into urban settings and offering residents a peaceful retreat without sacrificing the convenience of city living.

La Cassia Residences by Megaworld Corporation (Winner, Best Condo Landscape Design) advances this concept by embedding nature directly into living spaces. Located in Maple Grove township, Cavite, this 16-story development features sky gardens and expansive windows, creating a serene oasis within a bustling business district. It illustrates how urban living can coexist harmoniously with the natural environment.

Alexa Heights by Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp (Winner, Best Housing Architectural Design) in Cebu offers a minimalist design inspired by Muji principles, blending functionality with aesthetics. With features like solar power, typhoon-resistant construction and smart home technology, this development showcases innovation in eco-friendly living, offering stunning views and tranquillity from its elevated location.

Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe by Cebu Landmasters Inc. in Cebu City (Winner, Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design)

Affordable spaces that don’t compromise

Affordability and practicality are crucial in modern residential developments, and these projects prove that they can coexist with quality and design.

Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe by Cebu Landmasters Incorporated (Winner, Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design) balances modern, minimalist architecture with essential amenities like a fitness gym and swimming pool in Cebu City, establishing a new benchmark for affordable urban living. This development is practical and visually appealing, making it an attractive option for those seeking cost-effective yet comfortable housing.

The Hauslands Mabalacat by Hausland Development Corporation (Winner, Best Affordable Housing Architectural Design) integrates contemporary architectural elements with natural surroundings in Pampanga, featuring open spaces lined with native Balacat trees and communal amenities. This development redefines affordable housing by focusing on simplicity and practicality without compromising on quality or environmental considerations.

In an urban context, Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills by PH1 World Developers (Winner, Best Condo Interior Design) challenges conventional norms with its innovative Add-loft Technology. This feature allows residents to customize their living spaces, reflecting a shift towards flexible urban environments that adapt to evolving needs, particularly in increasingly crowded cities.

Similarly, My Enso Lofts (Winner, Best Mid End Condo Development (Metro Manila); Highly Commended, Best Condo Architectural Design) embraces this philosophy by incorporating Add-loft Technology, which expands each unit's usable area while maintaining a refined, minimalist aesthetic. Its design, inspired by Japanese Enso principles, integrates natural light and pocket gardens, creating a tranquil retreat that contrasts with the bustling urban surroundings.

My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers in Quezon City (Winner, Best Mind End Condo Development (Metro Manila)

Luxury with a cultural soul

Luxury living is being redefined by developments that merge contemporary design with cultural authenticity, offering unique and enriched living experiences.

The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation (Winner, Best Luxury Condo Development [Metro Manila]) blends Japanese innovation with Filipino warmth in Bonifacio Global City. Inspired by Japan’s four seasons, this four-tower development incorporates earthquake-resistant technology and eco-friendly amenities, providing a distinctive, sustainable living experience in Metro Manila.

Saint Honore by Megaworld Corporation (Highly Commended, Best Condo Interior Design) and ArcoVia Palazzo (Highly Commended, Best Condo Architectural Design) bring European elegance to the Philippines. Saint Honore, inspired by Parisian sophistication, features neoclassical design elements and a serene, French-inspired atmosphere. ArcoVia Palazzo reinterprets the grandeur of Italian palazzo architecture, blending it with premium facilities to craft a luxurious living environment. Both projects illustrate a trend towards incorporating cultural elements into upscale residential design, offering a unique sense of place and identity in a globalised world.

In hospitality, Kingsford Hotel Bacolod by Megaworld Corporation (Highly Commended, Best Hotel Interior Design) marries classical elegance with contemporary chic. Located in Bacolod’s Upper East township, the hotel’s design reflects the festive spirit of Bacolod and modern sophistication.

Tomorrow’s green communities

Large-scale township developments are increasingly prioritising sustainability and creating integrated communities that offer holistic living experiences.

Riverpark by Federal Land Inc. (Winner, Best Township Development; and Winner, Best Township Masterplan Design) merges urban living with nature in General Trias, Cavite, featuring a 600-hectare township with a 2.6 kilometer-long Central Park and smart living solutions. This project serves as a model for how large-scale developments can be designed with sustainability at their core.

Similarly, Maple Grove by Megaworld Corporation (Highly Commended, Best Township Masterplan Design) in Cavite is envisioned as a new central business district inspired by the Makati CBD. Spanning 140 hectares, Maple Grove focuses on environmental responsibility with features like rooftop gardens and a Rainwater Park. This master-planned community integrates residential, commercial and green spaces, setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban development.

The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) (Winner, Best Housing Landscape Design) in Tanza, Cavite, adds another dimension to sustainable living, focusing on creating eco-conscious communities. The development features energy-generating outdoor fitness equipment, rainwater harvesting systems, and its own materials recovery facility.

The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. in Tanza, Cavite (Winner, Best Housing Landscape Design)

Workspaces for the new era of commerce

As work and commerce evolve, so too must the spaces that support these activities. These projects are at the forefront of innovative design in office and commercial environments.

GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices (Winner, Best Office Architectural Design; and Winner, Best Office Interior Design) adapts to the needs of today’s workforce in Quezon City, featuring sustainable designs and luxurious interiors that create an inspiring, environmentally conscious work environment.

No. 1 Upper East Avenue by Megaworld Corporation (Highly Commended, Best Office Architectural Design) in Bacolod City combines neoclassical design with sustainability, balancing historical styles with contemporary needs. This office tower integrates energy-efficient technologies, positioning it as a key landmark in Bacolod’s urban landscape.

The Upper East House by Megaworld Corporation (Winner, Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design) is another example of cutting-edge commercial design, featuring an innovative and visually striking sales gallery that stands out in the market.

In the commercial sector, MITSUKOSHI BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation (Winner, Best Retail Architectural Design) incorporates Japanese design elements into Manila’s retail landscape, enhancing shopping experiences with culturally resonant features.

Lastly, work.able Robinsons Summit Center by work.able (Winner, Best Co Working Space) redefines the co-working space concept by blending traditional Filipino design with upscale aesthetics, offering a unique, collaborative environment for the city’s dynamic workforce.

A vision for the future

These recognized projects represent more than just the latest architectural trends—they embody a broader shift towards creating living, working and commercial environments that are deeply connected to their surroundings, culturally enriching and future-focused. As urbanization accelerates, these developments are paving the way for communities that prioritise environmental responsibility, innovation and inclusivity. Through this approach, they are meeting today’s demands and shaping the cities of tomorrow.

