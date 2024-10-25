Reshaping urban and industrial landscapes

MANILA, Philippines — The transformation of urban and industrial landscapes in the Philippines is playing a pivotal role in driving economic growth and modernizing cities. The projects recognized at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024 showcase how leading developers are innovating, prioritizing environmental responsibility and strategically planning to redefine the country’s built environment.

Industrial transformations

The modernization of industrial zones across the Philippines is being led by developers committed to sustainable practices, innovation and strategic growth. Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates (Winner, Best Industrial Developer), AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (Highly Commended, Best Industrial Developer) and Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (Highly Commended, Best Industrial Developer) are setting new benchmarks in industrial development.

TARI Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital (Highly Commended, Best Industrial Development) in Tarlac City exemplifies the integration of technology and sustainability. This 200-hectare development is expected to create up to 60,000 jobs, boosting economic growth in Central Luzon. With its strategic location and excellent connectivity, TARI Estate incorporates green spaces, bike lanes and pedestrian pathways, fostering an environment that enhances industrial efficiency while promoting community health.

LIMA Tower 1 by Aboitiz InfraCapital (Highly Commended, Best Office Development) in Batangas stands as a model for sustainable office development. As the first of seven planned towers in the LIMA Estate business district, this 11-story building features rainwater harvesting, solar panels and advanced air filtration systems. Certified under both BERDE and WELL standards, LIMA Tower 1 demonstrates how industrial spaces can also prioritize environmental stewardship.

Pampanga Technopark by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (Highly Commended, Best Industrial Development) in Mabalacat City is expanding industrial capacity in Luzon. This master-planned industrial park combines industrial facilities with commercial spaces, emphasising sustainability through ready-built warehouses and thoughtfully integrated green areas.

Light Industry & Science Park IV by Science Park of the Philippines (Winner, Best Industrial Development) in Malvar, Batangas, reflects a commitment to green and sustainable practices. Spanning 2.4 million square metres, this park includes a LEED Gold-certified building and advanced stormwater management systems, showcasing a focus on minimising environmental impact while optimizing business operations.

Light Industry & Science Park IV by Science Park of the Philippines Inc. in Malvar, Batangas (Winner, Best Industrial Development)

Revolutionizing urban offices

As demand for premium office spaces grows in the Philippines, developers like SM Prime, Robinsons Offices and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates are redefining the potential of modern office environments.

Four E-com Center by SM Offices (Winner, Best Office Development) is a landmark in office development, located within the vibrant Mall of Asia complex. This advanced building merges cutting-edge design with sustainability, offering large, open floor plans and energy-efficient systems that foster productivity and innovation.

Complementing this is the SM City Clark Tech Hub (Highly Commended, Best BPO Office Development) in Pampanga, designed specifically for BPO companies. It features flexible layouts, communal spaces that encourage collaboration and amenities like a jogging trail and outdoor gym, enhancing work-life balance.

Four E-com Center by SM Offices by SM Prime (Winner, Best Office Development)

Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 by Robinsons Offices (Winner, Best BPO Office Development) exemplifies innovation in BPO office development. Located in Pavia, Iloilo, this Grade A building merges sustainability with local cultural influences, including Hablon-inspired interiors. With its efficient layout, it stands as a premier office space in the Visayas region. Robinsons Offices’ broader Operational Office Portfolio (Highly Commended, Best Operational Office Portfolio) further underscores their dedication to delivering premium, sustainable workspaces nationwide.

LIMA Tower 1 by Aboitiz InfraCapital (Highly Commended, Best Office Development) also serves a dual role within the LIMA Estate in Batangas, functioning as both an office and industrial space. Its sustainable design, certified under BERDE and WELL standards, positions it as a future-ready workspace model in the region.

International Finance Center by Megaworld Corporation (Highly Commended, Best Office Development) in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City, is another stellar example of sustainable office development. Designed by Broadway Malyan, this 24-story tower integrates energy-efficient systems and low-flow water fixtures, contributing to its LEED-Silver certification. Its strategic location, with direct access to key transport links and nearby residential and commercial areas, makes it a central hub for businesses in Metro Manila.

Elevating consumer experiences

The retail and hospitality sectors in the Philippines are being transformed by developers like Megaworld Corporation, Brittany Hotels and D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. Through innovative designs and strategic developments, these companies are redefining consumer experiences on a global scale.

Uptown Mall by Megaworld Corporation (Winner, Best Retail Development) serves as a cultural hub within the dynamic district of Uptown Bonifacio. Spanning 85,000 square metres, the mall features a mix of local and international brands, catering to a diverse clientele. The design, which incorporates elements by celebrated Cebuano designer Vito Selma, brings a modern Filipino aesthetic to the interiors, while the LED façade and “pyromusical” water fountain enhance its striking presence. Uptown Mall also contributes to Manila’s vibrant nightlife through The Palace complex, home to some of the country’s top nightclubs, further establishing it as a central entertainment destination.

In hospitality, Megaworld’s Grand Westside Hotel (Winner, Best Hotel Development) exemplifies luxury and innovation. Located along Manila Bay, this hotel is part of Megaworld’s expansive portfolio, including Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (Winner, Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio) and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (Winner, Best Operational Retail Portfolio), which consistently elevate the retail and hospitality experiences across their properties.

Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Winner, Best Hotel Interior Design; Winner, Best Boutique Hotel Development; and Winner, Best Boutique Hospitality Developer) is a standout in boutique hospitality development. Situated in Cavite, this high-end hotel blends eclectic design elements inspired by the personal tastes and global travels of its visionary, Manny Villar. The interiors, featuring a mix of textures, warm woods and statement pieces from Italian and local designers, create an intimate, homely atmosphere that distinguishes it in the luxury hotel market.

Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Daang Hari) Inc. (Winner, Best Hotel Interior Design; Winner, Best Boutique Hotel Development; and Winner, Best Boutique Hospitality Developer)

Parqal by D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc. (Highly Commended, Best Retail Development) is a pioneering mixed-use retail development in Aseana City, Parañaque. Epitomizing the "15-minute city" concept, Parqal is designed to reduce carbon emissions by promoting pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. This 70,000 square metre development integrates office and retail spaces within a lush, green environment, protected by a 400-meter ETFE canopy. Its focus on sustainability and active mobility sets a new standard for urban retail spaces, making Parqal a model for future developments.

Redefining urban business hubs

Central Business Districts (CBDs) in the Philippines are being redefined by innovative projects like The Grand Midori Ortigas by Federal Land Inc. (Highly Commended, Best CBD Development) and Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 by Ayala Land Inc. (Winner, Best CBD Development), both of which are setting new benchmarks for urban business landscapes.

The Grand Midori Ortigas in Pasig City is a two-tower condominium project that introduces Japanese design principles to the Philippines. With architecture by the renowned Tange Associates, this development combines the concepts of wabi-sabi and miyabi to create a Zen-inspired sanctuary amid the bustling city. The Grand Midori Ortigas features 45 stories of residential space designed to provide a tranquil living environment, integrating natural elements and minimalist aesthetics to offer a peaceful retreat in one of Metro Manila’s busiest districts.

Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 in Makati City is a prominent addition to the Makati CBD. Designed by Leandro V. Locsin Partners, this 40-story office tower, alongside a 23-story luxury hotel and lifestyle mall, exemplifies Ayala Land’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. The tower, aiming for WELL and LEED Gold certifications, integrates nature into its design with expansive green spaces and maximized natural light, creating an environment that enhances productivity and well-being.

Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 by Ayala Land Inc.

These projects are not only reshaping the urban and industrial landscapes of the Philippines—they are setting new standards for future growth. By integrating sustainability, innovation and cultural relevance, these developments are driving the modernisation of the country’s commercial and industrial sectors. As they continue to evolve, these projects are poised to shape the future of the Philippines, creating environments that foster economic progress.

