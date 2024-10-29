^

Supplements

Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, FFCCCII provide P60 million in Typhoon Relief across regions

Wilson Lee Flores - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2024 | 2:00pm
Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, FFCCCII provide P60 million in Typhoon Relief across regions
The Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation and FFCCCII recently deployed immediate relief for typhoon-hit communities of Bicol region.

MANILA, Philippines — "Magkaibigang tulong / Sa unos ng ulan at ragsa ng baha / Filipino at Tsino, magkasamang humaharap. / Lakas at malasakit, walang iniiwan / Magkapatid sa puso, sa damayan at bayanihan."

The Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, a coalition of 33 major Filipino Chinese business and civic groups, led by Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) president Dr. Cecilio Pedro, recently deployed immediate relief for typhoon-hit communities of Bicol region, coordinating with FFCCCII VP and Bicol civic leader Antonio Tan to distribute thousands of 5kg rice bags and essential goods through local government units.

Over recent months, the foundation and FFCCCII have provided P60 million in relief to communities affected by typhoons, floods and other disasters across the Philippines.

This initiative has brought together Filipino Chinese organizations, NGOs, business owners and professionals in a robust, nationwide civic effort rooted in community service and the Confucian value of philanthropy.

Through tireless fundraising, mobilizing logistics, and enlisting volunteers, they have delivered aid to both urban and rural areas across the nation.

“We deeply care for our fellow Filipinos affected by these calamities. The Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation will continue providing support. Let us come together, help one another, and remain hopeful, trusting in God,” Pedro said.

In recent months, in Metro Manila, relief operations extended to hard-hit communities in Manila, Pasay, Quezon City, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, San Juan, Marikina and Caloocan.

Additionally, the Foundation provided assistance across Luzon provinces, including Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Nueva Ecija and the Bicol Region.

This expansive relief initiative highlights the Filipino Chinese community’s unwavering commitment to standing alongside their fellow Filipinos in times of crisis.

 

For more information on Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation and FFCCCII, visit the Facebook page of Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

Editor's Note: This branded content for FFCCCII is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

vuukle comment

FFCCCII
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The visionary developers leading Philippine real estate
7 days ago

The visionary developers leading Philippine real estate

7 days ago
This article delves into the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Award-winning developments reshaping how Filipinos live, work,...
Supplements
fbtw
The future of living: Where design meets purpose
8 days ago

The future of living: Where design meets purpose

8 days ago
The recognized projects at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024 exemplify a forward-thinking approach, demonstrating...
Supplements
fbtw
Smart supports Singkaban Festival 2024
14 days ago

Smart supports Singkaban Festival 2024

14 days ago
This year, PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has supported the Singkaban Festival from September 9-14,...
Supplements
fbtw
SariCycle achieves major milestone at 6-month mark
October 12, 2024 - 12:22pm

SariCycle achieves major milestone at 6-month mark

October 12, 2024 - 12:22pm
Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC), together with Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies (BEST) and the Quezon...
Supplements
fbtw
Bigger and better: G Fair returns with a grander celebration of Filipino craftsmanship
October 10, 2024 - 12:00pm

Bigger and better: G Fair returns with a grander celebration of Filipino craftsmanship

By Maan Dâ€™asis Pamaran | October 10, 2024 - 12:00pm
The resounding success of the first G Fair by Globe Business in 2023 led to this year’s bigger edition, with 29 MSMEs...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with