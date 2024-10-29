Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, FFCCCII provide P60 million in Typhoon Relief across regions

The Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation and FFCCCII recently deployed immediate relief for typhoon-hit communities of Bicol region.

MANILA, Philippines — "Magkaibigang tulong / Sa unos ng ulan at ragsa ng baha / Filipino at Tsino, magkasamang humaharap. / Lakas at malasakit, walang iniiwan / Magkapatid sa puso, sa damayan at bayanihan."

The Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, a coalition of 33 major Filipino Chinese business and civic groups, led by Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) president Dr. Cecilio Pedro, recently deployed immediate relief for typhoon-hit communities of Bicol region, coordinating with FFCCCII VP and Bicol civic leader Antonio Tan to distribute thousands of 5kg rice bags and essential goods through local government units.

Over recent months, the foundation and FFCCCII have provided P60 million in relief to communities affected by typhoons, floods and other disasters across the Philippines.

This initiative has brought together Filipino Chinese organizations, NGOs, business owners and professionals in a robust, nationwide civic effort rooted in community service and the Confucian value of philanthropy.

Through tireless fundraising, mobilizing logistics, and enlisting volunteers, they have delivered aid to both urban and rural areas across the nation.

“We deeply care for our fellow Filipinos affected by these calamities. The Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation will continue providing support. Let us come together, help one another, and remain hopeful, trusting in God,” Pedro said.

In recent months, in Metro Manila, relief operations extended to hard-hit communities in Manila, Pasay, Quezon City, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, San Juan, Marikina and Caloocan.

Additionally, the Foundation provided assistance across Luzon provinces, including Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Nueva Ecija and the Bicol Region.

This expansive relief initiative highlights the Filipino Chinese community’s unwavering commitment to standing alongside their fellow Filipinos in times of crisis.

For more information on Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation and FFCCCII, visit the Facebook page of Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

