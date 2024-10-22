The visionary developers leading Philippine real estate

The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land (Winner, Best Condo Development [Philippines]; Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development [Metro Manila])

MANILA, Philippines — In the competitive landscape of Philippine real estate, certain developers are not merely constructing buildings—they are crafting the future of living. From premium condominiums to innovative housing solutions, these standout projects underscore the industry’s dedication to quality, sustainability and community. This article delves into the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Award-winning developments reshaping how Filipinos live, work and thrive.

Regional excellence

Across the Philippines, developers are pioneering new approaches to innovation. Robinsons Land (Winner, Best Developer; and Winner, Best Developer [Luzon]) exemplifies a holistic approach to modern living. Their projects, whether in urban centres or regional areas, fuse functionality, aesthetic appeal and sustainability. By integrating green spaces, energy-efficient designs and community-centric amenities, these developments enhance the quality of life for residents.

In the Visayas, Megaworld Corporation (Winner, Best Developer [Visayas]) has emerged as a key player, balancing modernisation and regional character. Developments like Chelsea Parkplace (Winner, Best Condo Development [Luzon]) and Firenze Residences (Winner, Best Condo Development [Visayas]) serve as vibrant hubs that enrich their local environments.

These projects are distinguished by contemporary designs incorporating local cultural elements, making them landmarks of progress in the region. Moreover, 18 Avenue de Triomphe (Highly Commended, Best High-End Condo Development [Metro Manila]) showcases Megaworld's meticulous attention to detail, blending sophisticated design with modern conveniences.

Similarly, Maple Grove Park Village (Winner, Best Housing Development [Philippines]) exemplifies Megaworld's commitment to creating sustainable communities that harmoniously integrate residential areas with expansive green spaces. This development in Cavite is envisioned as a new central business district, inspired by the Makati CBD, offering a well-balanced environment that nurtures both business and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Cebu Landmasters Incorporated (Winner, Best Developer [Mindanao]) is leading the transformation in Mindanao with projects such as Mirani Steps Danao (Winner, Best Affordable Condo Development [Metro Cebu]), Casa Mira Homes Butuan (Highly Commended, Best Housing Development [Mindanao]), and Casa Mira Homes Davao (Highly Commended, Best Housing Development [Metro Davao]). These developments highlight the region’s cultural richness and natural beauty, offering thoughtfully designed homes that elevate residents' quality of life.

Projects like Velmiro Heights Consolacion (Highly Commended, Best Housing Development [Metro Cebu]) and The East Village at DGT (Highly Commended, Best Condo Development [Metro Davao]) further cement their impact in Metro Cebu and Davao, contributing to the region's growth. Velmiro Greens Bohol (Winner, Best Housing Development [Visayas]) further exemplifies Cebu Landmasters' commitment to creating communities that reflect the local culture and environment.

Yume at Riverpark in Cavite (Winner, Best Subdivision Development)

Boutique innovators and game-changers

As the real estate market evolves, boutique developers are carving out niches by focusing on innovation and unique living experiences. Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (Winner, Best Boutique Developer) stands at the forefront with projects like Torre Lorenzo Loyola in Quezon City (Winner, Best Student Condo Development). Catering specifically to students and professionals, this development features state-of-the-art amenities such as co-working spaces and fitness centres, within a secure environment. Torre Lorenzo's commitment to understanding and meeting the specific needs of its target market ensures that their projects foster vibrant, thriving communities.

Grand Land Inc. (Highly Commended, Best Boutique Developer) is also making its mark with meticulously designed developments like Grand Residences Cebu (Highly Commended, Best Lifestyle Condo Development) and Amani Grand Resort Residences Mactan (Highly Commended, Best Investment Condo Development). Grand Residences Cebu offers an exclusive yet convenient lifestyle in a prime city location, balancing comfort with urban accessibility. Amani Grand Resort Residences Mactan, on the other hand, provides a serene, resort-style living experience on Mactan Island, ideal for residents and investors seeking a peaceful retreat within the city.

Keyland Corporation (Highly Commended, Best Boutique Developer) excels in creating top-tier living spaces with projects like 110 Benavidez (Winner, Best Serviced Apartment Development) in Makati and Vermira (Highly Commended, Best Housing Development [Luzon]; Best Eco Friendly Housing Development) in Lipa, Batangas. 110 Benavidez offers upscale serviced apartments in a prime urban setting, catering to those who seek both luxury and convenience. Vermira, meanwhile, focuses on sustainable living by integrating eco-friendly features and expansive green spaces, providing residents with a tranquil and environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (Winner, Best Breakthrough Developer) is redefining the real estate landscape with innovative projects like Yume at Riverpark (Winner, Best Sub Division Development). Their approach blends high-end design with sustainability, pushing the boundaries of traditional development and setting new benchmarks for what an emerging developer can achieve in the Philippines. These projects frequently incorporate energy-efficient systems, green spaces and community-focused amenities that enrich the lives of residents.

SMDC Cheerful Homes 2 by SM Development Corporation (Winner, Best Housing Development [Luzon])

Luxury redefined

Luxury and high-end living are being reimagined by developers committed to offering comfort, advanced amenities and thoughtfully designed spaces. Federal Land Inc. (Winner, Best Luxury Developer) exemplifies this with projects like The Estate Makati (Winner, Best Condo Development [Philippines]), Mi Casa (Highly Commended, Best High End Condo Development [Metro Manila]), and Marco Polo Residences (Highly Commended, Best Branded Residential Development).

The Estate Makati, a joint venture with SM Development Corporation (SMDC) stands as a symbol of ultra-luxury in Metro Manila, combining opulent design with cutting-edge technology to offer residents a living experience that is both lavish and innovative.

Mi Casa, inspired by the tropical islands of Hawaii, offers residents a serene environment that blends relaxation with modern urban living. The design prioritises comfort, with features that create a tranquil oasis amidst the bustling city.

Meanwhile, Marco Polo Residences in Cebu City integrates the prestigious Marco Polo brand’s legacy with contemporary living, providing an elegant lifestyle with panoramic views of the city and the sea.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of housing in the Philippines with developments like SMDC Cheerful Homes 2 (Winner, Best Housing Development [Luzon]), Sunnyvale 2 (Winner, Best Affordable Economic Housing Development [Luzon]) and Charm Residences (Highly Commended, Best Mid End Condo Development [Metro Manila]). SMDC Cheerful Homes 2 creates a vibrant community environment with well-designed units and amenities that cater to the needs of Filipino families. Sunnyvale 2 further extends SMDC's commitment to making homes accessible and desirable, offering a harmonious blend of comfort and convenience. Charm Residences continues this legacy by providing affordable yet stylish living options.

Alveo Land, known for its premium developments, continues to set high standards with projects like Viento at Cerca (Winner, Best High End Condo Development [Metro Manila]), Cerule at Solinea (Winner, Best High End Condo Development [Metro Cebu]), and Parkford Suites Legazpi (Highly Commended, Best Luxury Condo Development [Metro Manila]). Viento at Cerca epitomizes a laid-back urban lifestyle, combining verdant landscapes with the latest amenities in a master-planned community.

Cerule at Solinea, located in Cebu, brings high-end condominium living to the Visayas, featuring expansive green spaces and resort-style amenities. Parkford Suites Legazpi in Makati offers upscale condo living focused on privacy, exclusivity and personalized service, making it a prime choice for discerning city dwellers. Additionally, Patio Suites Abreeza (Highly Commended, Best Condo Development [Metro Davao]) in Davao showcases Alveo's expertise in catering to discerning investors in Mindanao.

Viento at Cerca by Alveo Land in Muntinlupa City (Winner, Best High-end Condo Development [Metro Manila])

Innovative housing solutions

Hausland Development Corporation (Winner, Best Housing Developer) has firmly established itself as a leader in the housing sector, with projects like The Hauslands Mabalacat (Highly Commended, Best Housing Development [Luzon]) that create vibrant communities with modern amenities integrated into natural surroundings. This development features native trees in its landscape, offering residents a serene environment that harmonises urban living with nature.

PHirst Park Homes Inc. (Highly Commended, Best Housing Developer) also contributes to this landscape of innovation, having launched 12 projects since 2018 and establishing itself as a trusted name in affordable housing. With more than 6,000 units constructed and 4,000 homes handed over, their developments in Lipa, Calamba, and San Pablo have seen impressive sales, underscoring their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Continuing this vision, PHirst Editions Batulao by Century PHirst Corporation (Highly Commended, Best Housing Development [Luzon]) blends affordability with thoughtful design. Located in Batangas, emphasizes community-focused environments for first-time homeowners. The cohesive design reflects a community-centric ethos that resonates with the needs of modern residents, aiming to provide practical and adaptable housing solutions.

Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. continues to push the envelope with investment-driven projects like Copeton Baysuites (Winner, Best Investment Condo Development) and 202 Peaklane (Winner, Best Condo Development [Metro Davao]). Copeton Baysuites is designed to attract investors seeking high returns while providing residents with luxurious living spaces boasting premium facilities. 202 Peaklane, meanwhile, offers an upscale urban living experience in Davao City.

Other notable mentions include Woodsville Crest by RLC Residences (Highly Commended, Best Condo Development [Luzon]), which balances functionality with contemporary design, and The Strides at LIMA by Aboitiz Land (Highly Commended, Best Investment Condo Development), a mid-rise condominium offering a balanced lifestyle in a growing business district. RLC Residences also contributes with Galleria Residences (Highly Commended, Best High End Condo Development [Metro Cebu]) in Cebu, catering to the high-end market with exceptional design and amenities. Additionally, Luana Dos Subdivision by Primehomes Development Corporation (Winner, Best Housing Development [Metro Cebu]) offers well-planned housing in the region.

Lastly, Narra Park Residences (Winner, Best Housing Development [Metro Davao]) and Narra Park Residences Avia by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Winner, Best Housing Development [Mindanao]) stand out for providing high-class housing in Mindanao, offering peaceful yet connected living environments.

Narra Residences Avia by Alson Development and Investment Corporation (Winner, Best Housing Development [Mindanao])

