Alsons Dev expands with Nurtura, offering quality homes for young families

Grow your family, grow your future. Quality homes designed for families by Nurtura Land and Home.

MANILA, Philippines — Finding a home that fits your growing family's ever-changing needs and budgets is a vital step towards stability. Mindanao-based real estate developer Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) has adapted to these needs through its mid-cost housing brand, Nurtura Land and Home.

Recognizing the importance of creating homes catering to evolving living standards and value for money, Nurtura Land and Home offers thoughtfully designed and expertly constructed homes that prioritize quality, adaptive design and cost-effectiveness.

"Drawing from decades of experience in developing thriving communities in Davao City, Alsons Dev takes pride in creating spaces where families with diverse aspirations and lifestyles can thrive. Our Nurtura brand embodies this promise with family-centric designs that ensure safety, comfort, and great value, providing the perfect environment for families to grow and flourish," said Alsons Dev president and CEO Miguel Dominguez.

Narra Park Residences, the maiden project of Nurtura Land & Home by Alsons Dev, was recognized as the Best Housing Development in Metro Davao at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards for both 2023 and 2024.

Narra Park Residences: Where efficient planning meets quality living

Narra Park Residences stands tall as a testament to Alsons Dev's vision of creating harmonious living spaces at an accessible price point.

Its counterpart, Narra Park Residences Avia, which is located within SOCCSKSARGEN's very first mixed-use development, Avia Estate in Alabel, Sarangani, also carries the signature qualities of Alsons Dev's residential communities under its Nurtura brand.

The variety of housing units for both Nurtura projects—from bungalows to two-story homes—cater to diverse preferences and family needs. These homes feature compact yet space-efficient layouts to maximize functionality and ensure every square foot is usable. Also, the generous lot sizes allow for a garage and garden, ideal for growing families.

Recently recognized as the Best Housing Development in Mindanao at the 2024 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, Narra Park Residences Avia continues Alsons Dev’s commitment to providing vibrant living spaces for more families in the SOX Region.

"It all begins with strategic space planning," says Tricia Dizon, a Makati-based interior decorator with whom Alsons Dev frequently collaborates. "Alsons Dev's in-house planners put a lot of thought into the future homeowners' needs and preferences. We work together to conceptualize and determine the purpose of each space and how prospective buyers intend to use it in everyday living. This becomes our guiding star in creating functional and efficient homes tailored for future homeowners."

Alsons Dev's commitment to efficient planning also extends to construction quality. Every project undergoes rigorous inspections, ensuring each home meets the highest safety standards.

"Alsons Dev's commitment to excellence is evident from concept to execution," said Greric Santos, proprietor of Greco Construction who worked on the Narra Park Residence projects in Davao and Sarangani. "I can vouch for their high standards for quality because I see how their Construction Management team enforces them rigorously on contractors like myself.”

Designed for a balanced lifestyle

Nurtura Land and Home builds communities that go beyond just homes, offering expansive outdoor spaces for today's modern families.

Beyond developing houses, Narra Park Residences in Davao and Avia Estate also offer a community-centric environment. Both developments feature expansive green spaces and large parks that encourage social interaction. Family-friendly amenities like pools and multi-purpose courts not only promote an active lifestyle within the neighborhood but also foster a sense of belonging and connection.

The resident's safety and peace of mind are given top priority, as seen in the 24/7 guarded entrance, perimeter walls, and dual gates that double as access points to essential establishments. In the case of Narra Park Residences Avia, a public safety and security complex that integrates police, fire, and emergency response stations is being built close to the residential area, ensuring a secure and peaceful living environment.

Architect Patrick Tan, principal architect of PCTAN Architects and Associates and longtime collaborator of Alsons Dev attests, "We are proud to partner with Alsons Dev in creating vibrant communities. Our collaboration has led to the design of amenities that foster social connections, enrich residents' lives, and serve the larger community, like the Alabel Public Safety and Security Complex in Avia Estate. Alsons Dev's commitment to thoughtful development sets a high standard for the industry."

Nurturing generations with lasting homes

Through people-centric developments and thoughtfully designed communities like Narra Park Residences, Alsons Dev cements its leadership in Mindanao real estate, offering exceptional living experiences to the mid-cost market through Nurtura Land & Home.

Know more about Alsons Dev's mid-cost housing projects by visiting the Nurtura Land & Home website at https://nurtura.ph/ and start your journey towards homeownership.

Editors Note: This press release for Alsons Dev is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.