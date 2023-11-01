NWOW product launch event: A grand opening with comprehensive brand, product and marketing upgrades

NWOW officially unveiled its new brand image, including a new brand logo and a visual system known as VISI.

‘Innovation driving the future, NWOW 2023 new product showcase’

MANILA, Philippines — Transport solution company NWOW held its “New Product, Strategy Launch” event recently, where it introduced its new Young series, Family series and City series as part of its “Starfire Plan.”

NWOW China general manager Liu Mingyong began by introducing NWOW’s 13-year journey of development in the Philippines and its market share. He expressed that NWOW’s success in the Philippines wouldn’t have been possible without the support of innovative pioneers of the era and extended his gratitude to every user who has been part of NWOW’s growth.

It’s worth mentioning that this conference provided the first interpretation of the origin and corporate vision of the NWOW brand. It also showcased the achievements and market positioning that NWOW has achieved over the past 13 years.

Currently, NWOW has established and is in the process of building three production facilities in the Philippines. Upon completion, these will significantly increase the production capacity of electric vehicles and fulfill the demand for localized production in the Philippines.

NWOW chairman Kang Dingwu clearly stated: “Let NWOW become your travel expert; it focuses on user needs and emphasizes product value delivery.” He believes that consumers are looking for cost-effectiveness and a sense of value.

Therefore, NWOW has been committed to providing high-value products. It also focuses on product reliability, safety and user experience. This ensures that its products are not only competitively priced, but also create real value and satisfaction for consumers.

Enhancing diverse scenario layout to meet user-specific needs

During the conference, Liu Mingliang, the general manager of NWOW Philippines, shared for the first time how NWOW company’s insights into user needs have led to a continuous exploration of specific demand scenarios.

They have launched four new electric two-wheeler models, including the V11, V15, GP1 and RS.

The V11, as a high-performance urban scooter, is the top-of-the-line model in NWOW’s scooter series. It boasts a maximum speed of up to 80 km/h and a range of up to 75 km on a single charge. It provides higher speed and agility for urban riding, featuring a stylish design that combines high performance and practicality to meet the needs of city commuters.

As part of the Young series, the V15 is NWOW’s first electric motorcycle model. It reaches a maximum speed of 50 km/h and offers a range of up to 75 km per charge. It features an LED digital instrument panel and front and rear disc brakes. Just as its slogan suggests, “Cool Electric, Player’s Choice,” the V15 has a very stylish and cool appearance, making it a great choice for young and fashionable riders.

As the stalwart of the NWOW brand, the three-wheel and four-wheel vehicle models received comprehensive and all-encompassing product upgrades in this release event.

Models like ERVS3, EMC and Hero2 provide suitable transportation solutions for both home users and commercial users. In terms of segmentation, NWOW has expanded its product line from two-wheelers to include three-wheel and four-wheel vehicle series.

The upgrades and expansions of their vehicle models demonstrate NWOW’s commitment to a diverse product lineup to cater to various types of user needs.

The company’s product diversity in segmented markets is expected to enhance NWOW’s market share and further solidify its position in the transportation industry.

NWOW’s brand refresh: Comprehensive image, service and channel upgrades

NWOW also officially unveiled its new brand image, including a new brand logo and a visual system known as VISI. This refreshed image conveys a more youthful and stylish brand positioning, exuding a new sense of corporate vitality and identity, and offering a more exceptional brand recognition and visual experience for young users.

The new brand logo is not only minimalist and stylish, but also embodies the corporate philosophy of “New Ways of World,” signifying NWOW’s continuous exploration and search for the path to development. It also reflects the company’s commitment to embracing the evolving trends in the youth market and changing consumer preferences.

In terms of service upgrades, NWOW has launched the “Environmental Travel” program, offering users high-quality charging services.

Regarding the distribution channels, NWOW has publicly released support information for dealership and agency partnerships, welcoming more enthusiastic individuals to join the NWOW family. It has also introduced a vehicle leasing program to provide convenient transportation solutions for various riding scenarios.

For marketing efforts, NWOW will initiate a new media promotion plan. In the future, it plans to interact more with users through online stores, streaming media, NWOW IP creation and other means.

As Liu aptly said, “NWOW is striving to become the most beloved household vehicle brand among Filipino consumers. We firmly believe that we need to continue building and investing to consistently deliver outstanding service and high-quality products, meeting the diverse needs of our wide customer base.”

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by NWOW.