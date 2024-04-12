Power in small, sustainable steps

The Green Project encourages consumers to give back empty Brother ink bottles, which will be recycled for use once more. Collected ink bottles will be reused in production to ensure that resources are kept in use for as long as possible.

The Philippines has abundant natural resources, from its lush forests to its pristine coastlines. Like many countries worldwide, however, it is not immune to the repercussions of climate change.

Given the constant call for action for the environment, sustainability emerged as a significant solution. At its essence, it addresses the urgent need to balance our present needs with the well-being of future generations.

In the Philippines, sustainability is crucial in ensuring the responsible use and preservation of resources. However, the rapid pace of development and industrialization has posed significant threats to these resources. The question remains—why should we put sustainability at the forefront of our environmental fight?

Sustainability and the environment

In the pursuit of sustainability, the Philippines has made commendable strides. Certain policies and initiatives have been implemented aimed at conserving natural resources and promoting eco-friendly practices. One of the most critical of these is the National Environmental Awareness and Education Act of 2008, which is crucial in raising awareness and educating the public about environmental issues.

Sustainability is important for the environment for several reasons. In a biodiversity-rich country like the Philippines, the practice can help us conserve natural resources to ensure that future generations can still access what we have. It also helps reduce pollution through eco-friendly practices, such as proper waste management. All these can lead to domino effects, including mitigating the impacts of climate change, such as rising flood levels.

Besides being good for the environment, sustainability also has social and economic benefits. It can create green jobs, promote innovation, and improve the overall quality of life for people.

Why our choices matter

Sustainability can only be effective if we choose it to be—and if we actively partake in it. Simply put, our choices matter. Every decision we make, no matter how small, can contribute to either the degradation or the preservation of our natural surroundings.

The products we choose, for instance, can have significant environmental implications. By opting for sustainable and eco-friendly products, we can support companies that prioritize responsible production methods and reduce our carbon footprint.

Taking responsibility is one that should not be taken lightly, and Brother International Philippines Corporation, also known as Brother Philippines, understands this.

Brother Earth, the sustainable promise

As a leading global manufacturer of office equipment, industrial sewing machines and other electronics, the Brother Group understands its responsibility towards environmental sustainability.

It shares a strong commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. These goals, established by the United Nations in 2015, aim to address global challenges and create a sustainable future for all.

Guided by the SDGs, Brother Philippines aims to change the world for the greater good through its environmentally active arm, Brother Earth.

Inspired by the powerful message of “Working with you for a better environment,” Brother Earth remains committed to ensuring that our planet remains habitable for the next 100 years.

It consistently and actively promotes initiatives to protect the environment and support local communities, including tree planting, marine conservation and eco-point initiatives, including responsible plastic packaging practices in support of the Philippines' Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law. By aligning with this law, the company aims to reduce plastic waste and promote a more sustainable packaging approach.

Through its dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible corporate practices, Brother Earth strives to make a lasting, positive impact on not just the environment but society as a whole.

What you need to know about Green Project Program

Guided by "The Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050," Brother Philippines continues to make strides in its commitment to sustainable practices. This vision recognizes the risks of climate change, resource depletion, environmental pollution and ecosystem destruction.

With this in mind, the Green Project Program was born. Started in 2007, the program urges businesses to recycle used consumables responsibly to support sustainability.

Originally designed for corporate partners, it is now extended to all its consumers, which highlights responsible waste management in accordance with the Extended Producer Responsibility Law and UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

In particular, the Green Project is rooted in the following UN SDGs: No. 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production and No. 13 on Climate Action. Both of these help everyone involved collectively work towards more responsible operations, resulting in a better, greener world for everyone.

The Green Project encourages consumers to give back empty Brother ink bottles, which will be recycled for use once more. Collected ink bottles will be reused in production to ensure that resources are kept in use for as long as possible. This reduces the need to constantly produce ink bottles, as they can otherwise be reused for as long as viable.

In collaboration with Octagon Computer Superstore

How can we join? Recycling doesn’t have to be complex, which is why Brother Philippines has made the process easy—just look for the Green Project Boxes around the metro!

These boxes will be available thanks to Brother Philippines’ long-time business partner, Octagon Computer Superstore. Find the nearest one strategically placed in these areas:

Octagon - SM Megamall

Octagon - Festival Super Mall

Octagon - SM North EDSA

Octagon - Glorietta 3

Octagon - Mall of Asia

You can also find the boxes in Brother Concept Stores:

Brother Concept Store - SM North EDSA

Brother Concept Store - SM Fairview

Brother Concept Store - SM Southmall

The Green Project Boxes will also be available in upcoming Brother events and exhibits, so make sure to stay tuned for announcements online.

Want more? Join the Trade-In Madness Promotion

If you wish to participate in more green and sustainability efforts, Brother Philippines has also launched the Trade-in Madness Promotion Roadshow.

Designed to promote responsible recycling and disposal, customers are encouraged to participate by getting exclusive discounts on a new Brother Printer when they trade in unused printers, typewriters, fax machines, or any all-in-one printer products, regardless of brand or operational condition.

In turn, you’ll receive exclusive discounts when purchasing new Brother printers.

To learn more about the mechanics and stay updated, visit the Brother Philippines Facebook page!

Making a difference, one empty ink bottle at a time

Sustainability and the environment—both big concepts that can be intimidating, given everything that’s at stake. The best news is that we don’t have to do everything alone. With global companies like Brother Philippines taking the lead, we are constantly and consistently making strides towards a better world for everyone.

Now, are you ready to recycle? Look for a Green Project Box near you today!

Editors Note: This branded content for Brother Philippines is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.



