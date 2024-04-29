Digital life-insurer Singlife Philippines wins four Digital CX Awards from The Digital Banker

Singlife Philippines was recognized for its groundbreaking initiatives and redefining excellence in digital customer experience, receiving accolades for Best Insurance Provider for Digital CX in the Philippines, Best InsurTech for Digital CX, Best Digital CX - Account Opening and Customer Onboarding (Insurance), and was Highly Acclaimed for Best Digital Life Insurance."

MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines, the country's premier digital life insurer, has been honored with four prestigious awards at the 2024 Digital CX Awards, hosted by The Digital Banker at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on April 25.

"Singlife Philippines was launched in 2020 on a bold vision to utilize cutting-edge digital technology to expand financial inclusion,” says Sherie Ng, co-founder and executive director, Singlife Philippines.

“Our commitment has been unwavering—to make affordable life insurance accessible to more Filipinos through a digital-first approach. These accolades will further fuel our passion and inspire us to deepen our innovations and impact, reflecting strong support for our pioneering and disruptive approach, and signaling an exciting future for an all-digital insurance experience," she added.

Singlife Philippines was recognized for its groundbreaking initiatives and redefining excellence in digital customer experience, receiving accolades for Best Insurance Provider for Digital CX in the Philippines, Best InsurTech for Digital CX, Best Digital CX - Account Opening and Customer Onboarding (Insurance), and was Highly Acclaimed for Best Digital Life Insurance."

The Digital Banker is a globally trusted news, business intelligence and research provider for the worldwide financial services sector. The Digital CX Awards evaluates the best-in-class entries based on key criteria encompassing digital innovation, engagement, personalization, and user experience.

“Singlife Philippines is grateful to The Digital Banker for this recognition. This is a testament to all the great work that our team has been doing to make access to meaningful life insurance products easier, faster and more affordable for our customers. We dedicate this award to our customers, who are the inspiration for everything we do. This win is for all of you,” Ng said.

Best Insurance Provider

“Singlife Philippines is a truly progressive insurance provider that is truly making protection solutions accessible and affordable for Filipinos," The Digital Banker noted.

Singlife Philippines has nearly one million customers to date, all of which have purchased life insurance products purely digitally through mobile phones.

Customers have responded positively to Singlife Philippines’ user-friendly platforms and personalized offerings. Testament to the high overall customer satisfaction is Singlife Philippines’ excellent 4.8/5-star rating on the customer review platform Trustpilot and its double digit repurchase rate.

Best InsurTech for Digital CX

Singlife Philippines received praise from The Digital Banker for its “smooth digital processes, hassle-free protection purchases and efficient claims management reflecting well with clients.”

Additionally, The Digital Banker stated that “Singlife Philippines, through leveraging emerging technologies and employing a customer-centric and mobile-first approach, effectively breaks the mold of traditional insurance, facilitating personalized experiences and simplified processes, as well as empowering Filipinos to take control of their financial well-being.”

Best Digital CX - Account Opening and Customer Onboarding (Insurance)

Customers appreciate Singlife Philippines' mobile-based account opening process for its clear onboarding instructions and instant access to its financial tools.

The Digital Banker cited that “over 90% of customers have completed onboarding within 5 minutes, a testament to the efficiency and ease of use of existing processes.”

Highly Acclaimed for Best Digital Life Insurance

Singlife Philippines recorded an average customer satisfaction score, or CSAT, of 91% as of January 2024, thanks to a fully digital distribution model that produced excellent customer ratings.

The Digital Banker acknowledged that users were drawn to the company’s “smooth digital process, hassle-free policy purchase and reliable claims experience.”

In continuous pursuit of its mission

"Kudos to everyone who believed in our vision, to the team who ventured with us into uncharted territory, to our customers who inspire us every day and to the investors who steadfastly supported us in bringing this vision to life. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of you—this victory belongs to you!" Ng exclaimed.

Singlife Philippines is continuously pursuing its mission to democratize access to meaningful life insurance products by developing much-needed and innovative life products and teaming up with strategic partners to expand its reach to even more Filipinos.

To learn more about Singlife Philippines, visit www.singlife.com.ph, or view the products on GCash under GInsure. Follow Singlife Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.

Editor's Note: This press release for Singlife Philippines is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines