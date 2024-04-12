^

Supplements

UFC set to make Manila fans feel 'kilig' with Kim Seon Ho fan meet on April 13

Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 4:30pm
UFC set to make Manila fans feel 'kilig' with Kim Seon Ho fan meet on April 13
Kim Seon Ho will be holding his Color+Full Asia Tour, and for his Manila leg, he has partnered with UFC to connect with his most passionate Filipino fans. Kim Seon Ho and UFC are also going to launch a new line of Korean-inspired meal mixes.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Exciting news for Seonhohadas! UFC, the Filipinos' favorite food brand from NutriAsia, is thrilled to announce an exclusive fan meet with the most versatile Korean drama superstar of today, Kim Seon Ho. This much-anticipated event is set for April 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Kim Seon Ho will be holding his Color+Full Asia Tour, and for his Manila leg, he has partnered with UFC to connect with his most passionate Filipino fans. Kim Seon Ho & UFC are also going to launch a new line of Korean-inspired meal mixes.

These mixes are perfect for K-drama enthusiasts who want to recreate the mouth-watering dishes they see on their favorite shows. UFC, deeply connected with Filipino tastes, is overjoyed to partner with one of Korea's most cherished personalities for his inaugural local food brand endorsement.

From his breakout role in the hit Netflix series Start-up to his charming lead in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Seon Ho has captured hearts worldwide. In this fresh partnership, he's set to unveil an even more delightful and fun side fans adore.

Gear up for a kilig experience with K-drama's beloved "good boy," Kim Seon Ho, in an event proudly brought to you by UFC, a cherished brand in every Filipino home.

 

Regular-priced and discounted watch-only tickets are now available at makeitlive.asia, you may also visit UFC Meal Masters official Facebook page for more details.

Editors Note: This branded content for UFC Philippines is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines

 

vuukle comment

KIM SEON HO

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Malaysia mid-tier companies set to establish market footprints in Philippines
March 21, 2024 - 1:30pm

Malaysia mid-tier companies set to establish market footprints in Philippines

March 21, 2024 - 1:30pm
Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment,...
Supplements
fbtw
Maynilad unveils commemorative manhole cover for Muntinlupa
March 18, 2024 - 4:00pm

Maynilad unveils commemorative manhole cover for Muntinlupa

March 18, 2024 - 4:00pm
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) recently unveiled a commemorative manhole cover that the...
Supplements
fbtw
Maynilad replaces 143 km of old pipes in 2023
March 18, 2024 - 11:00am

Maynilad replaces 143 km of old pipes in 2023

March 18, 2024 - 11:00am
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) completed in 2023 the replacement of 143 kilometers of old,...
Supplements
fbtw
Singlife Philippines and UNO Digital Bank team up to democratize access to life insurance
March 15, 2024 - 5:00pm

Singlife Philippines and UNO Digital Bank team up to democratize access to life insurance

March 15, 2024 - 5:00pm
Digital insurance provider Singlife Philippines and UNO Digital Bank announce their partnership aimed at simplifying financial...
Supplements
fbtw
Singlife&rsquo;s Cash for Funeral Costs provides financial relief in the most difficult time
March 14, 2024 - 4:30pm

Singlife’s Cash for Funeral Costs provides financial relief in the most difficult time

March 14, 2024 - 4:30pm
Singlife’s Cash for Funeral Costs alleviates this burden by providing up to ?300,000 cash benefit paid to the insured’s...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with