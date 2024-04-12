UFC set to make Manila fans feel 'kilig' with Kim Seon Ho fan meet on April 13

Kim Seon Ho will be holding his Color+Full Asia Tour, and for his Manila leg, he has partnered with UFC to connect with his most passionate Filipino fans. Kim Seon Ho and UFC are also going to launch a new line of Korean-inspired meal mixes.

MANILA, Philippines — Exciting news for Seonhohadas! UFC, the Filipinos' favorite food brand from NutriAsia, is thrilled to announce an exclusive fan meet with the most versatile Korean drama superstar of today, Kim Seon Ho. This much-anticipated event is set for April 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

These mixes are perfect for K-drama enthusiasts who want to recreate the mouth-watering dishes they see on their favorite shows. UFC, deeply connected with Filipino tastes, is overjoyed to partner with one of Korea's most cherished personalities for his inaugural local food brand endorsement.

From his breakout role in the hit Netflix series Start-up to his charming lead in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Seon Ho has captured hearts worldwide. In this fresh partnership, he's set to unveil an even more delightful and fun side fans adore.

Gear up for a kilig experience with K-drama's beloved "good boy," Kim Seon Ho, in an event proudly brought to you by UFC, a cherished brand in every Filipino home.

Regular-priced and discounted watch-only tickets are now available at makeitlive.asia, you may also visit UFC Meal Masters official Facebook page for more details.

