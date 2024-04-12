Mang Inasal's 'National Halo-Halo Blowout' happening this April 14

Mang Inasal is treating all customers at its almost 600 stores across the Philippines to a P20 discount for Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small this April 14 through the National Halo-Halo Blowout.

MANILA, Philippines — Are you ready for the much-awaited nationwide celebration of Filipinos' love for Mang Inasal Halo-Halo?

Mang Inasal is treating all customers at its almost 600 stores across the Philippines to a P20 discount for Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small this April 14 through the National Halo-Halo Blowout.

"We are giving all Halo-Halo lovers a level-up celebration this summer and it will begin with our National Halo-Halo Blowout," said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro. "We want all our customers to enjoy the promo together with their families and friends because Halo-Halo is truly a dessert that completes the Unli-Saya experience in our stores."

Further spreading the "level up sarap" with Extra Creamy Halo-Halo on April 14 are Mang Inasal endorsers, Dimples Romana who will visit Mang Inasal Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Jane de Leon, who will drop by Mang Inasal Market! Market!

Also, popular content creators Melai Cantiveros, Ciara Magallanes of Mommy Diaries PH, and Bisaya Squad will visit select Mang Inasal stores during the National Halo-Halo Blowout.



The National Halo-Halo Blowout's P20 off this April 14 is available for dine-in and takeout transactions only. A delivery edition is coming up on April 21 offering the same P20 discount for orders of Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small made via Mang Inasal Delivery app or www.manginasaldelivery.com.ph.

The Level Up Sarap festivities continue with the nationwide "Level Up Sarap Halo-Halo Caravan."

The kick off takes place on April 20, to be attended by some of the country's well-loved influencers like Cong TV. In the caravan, customers can enjoy free entertainment, free games and free Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo. The caravan will run from April until June.

Online, netizens can join in the ongoing #MangInasalLevelUpSARAP Challenge by simply posting on Facebook and TikTok their level up summer with Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo. The challenge will end on May 31 and the winner will receive exciting Mang Inasal e-Gifts.

Want more Mang Inasal exclusives NOW? Visit www.manginasal.ph for the latest news, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals, and follow Mang Inasal on social media for more Ihaw-Sarap and Unli-Saya updates!

Editors Note: This branded content for Mang Inasal is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines