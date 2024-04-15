^

Supplements

'Babae ako, babiyahe ako!': Grab and MOVE IT celebrate top women drivers and riders

The Philippine Star
April 15, 2024 | 6:00pm
'Babae ako, babiyahe ako!': Grab and MOVE IT celebrate top women drivers and riders
More than 20 women drivers and riders from Grab and MOVE IT were recognized at the recent Babae Ako, Babiyahe Ako: Women’s Month Event 2023.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines and partner motorcycle taxi company MOVE IT recognized their top female drivers and delivery partners on Sunday, March 17, at the Babae Ako, Babiyahe Ako: Women’s Month Event.

Recognized for their exemplary performance, high order and ride completion and positive customer rating, the awardees stand as paragons of female excellence on the road.

Her stories on the road

Veronica Arabe

66-year-old Veronica Arabe proudly represents the Grab fleet from Baguio City, which she has been a part of since 2019.
Photo Release

Among the awardees is Veronica Arabe, a 66-year-old GrabTaxi driver-partner from Baguio City. Teary-eyed, she shared that she was celebrating her birthday on the very same day with Grab and hundreds of women riders like her—loud and proud. 

“Bilang isang single parent, napakalaki po nang nabago sa aking buhay buhat noong ako ay nag-GrabTaxi. Isa po sa mga pinakamahalagang naidulot sa akin ng GrabTaxi ay ang pagpapatapos ko ng aking tatlong anak sa kolehiyo. Blessing po talaga ito sa aming mag-anak,” shares Arabe. 

Having started on the Grab platform in 2019, Arabe shares that Grab has made her more confident in steering the wheel daily, traversing roads safely and worry-free, as she relies on features such as passenger identification, GrabMaps and Share-Your-Ride.

Arianne Hinara Claire Geguera

Arianne Hinara Claire Geguera joined the GrabCar fleet in Iloilo right after graduation to save up for her board exam expenditures.
Photo Release

Arianne Hinara Claire Geguera, 22 years old, joined the roster of women driver honorees as the youngest GrabCar driver-partner from Iloilo City. Having just finished her Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Criminology at the St. Therese MTC-Colleges, Geguera immediately joined GrabCar as she prepares for the next chapter in her career. 

“After graduation, sumali po ako agad sa GrabCar para maging driver-partner. Ito po ay para makapag-ipon ako pang-review at board exam. Nagiging stepping stone ko po ang Grab sa pag-fulfill po ng aking pangarap na maging parte ng Tri-Bureau.” 

What she loves the most about being a GrabCar driver is that she enjoys the flexibility of time. She sees it as “being her own boss,” as she gets the chance to take full control of her schedule to allot time for her board exam review. In turn, she’s able to support her family in ways she didn’t think would be possible.

Sheryl Barrantes

Sheryl Barrantes (center) supports the medical needs of her father through her earnings on the MOVE IT platform.
Photo Release

The top two-wheel women drivers also took center stage during the event, and one of them was Sheryl Barrantes from MOVE IT. Barrantes reveals that even though she has been with MOVE IT for just under a year, she has already achieved optimal earnings on the moto-taxi platform, which she uses to support her family. 

“Ang ganda po ng kita ko sa MOVE IT. Dito ko po kinukuha ang pang-dialysis ng aking tatay at ang pangangailangan naming sa araw-araw. Ang mga kagaya ko pong female MOVE IT riders na nandirito ngayon ang patunay na ang kalsada at ang pangra-ride-hailing ay di lamang para sa mga kalalakihan.”

Hailing from different backgrounds, these brave, dedicated female drivers and riders share a loud and clear call for all current and aspiring women Ate Grab and Ate MOVE IT: “Kayang-kaya rin namin 'yan!”.

Safer rides for Filipinas all over the country

When asked about the challenges they face, many female riders cite one fear: the potential dangers on the road. For many of them, however, communities exist to keep each other safe. When resiting in between rides, they can count on each other—and other riders—to create safe spaces.

Their presence, in turn, also helps female passengers and customers feel more confident and secure. In line with this, Grab and MOVE IT are also fortifying women-led and women-only driver communities to strengthen the camaraderie and support system among its female partners behind the wheel. 

Grab takes its safety commitment further by launching another feature on the leading superapp—the Women Passengers Preferred Toggle. This is a new tech feature on the Grab driver app that is exclusive to women driver-partners. The Women Passengers Preferred Toggle prioritizes pairing women drivers with female passengers, significantly increasing driver-partners confidence in safely plying the roads of the metro.

Changing the course of the transportation sector

Besides the awardees, thousands of other women drivers from all over the Philippines flocked to the Metro Tent Convention Center in Pasig as the leading super app, and the homegrown moto-taxi company reiterated their commitment to creating inclusive livelihood opportunities for every Filipino—shaping a more gender-neutral transportation sector.

Grab Philippines, together with MOVE IT, has recently rolled out a comprehensive Women's Program under the social upliftment campaign GrabAsenso. The key facets of the program include a series of trainings on topics like vehicle maintenance, first aid and preventive servicing co-facilitated with agencies TESDA, MMDA and the Philippine Commission on Women. 

As the end of Women’s Month draws closer, Grab Philippines invites women who wish to contribute to the transportation sector to trust their gut and hop on the ride—because they can, too. 

 

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Grab Philippines.

 

vuukle comment

GRAB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Sama-sama sa Angel&rsquo;s Pizza&rsquo; TikTok Singing Contest Grand Finals: A resounding success
March 26, 2024 - 4:00pm

‘Sama-sama sa Angel’s Pizza’ TikTok Singing Contest Grand Finals: A resounding success

March 26, 2024 - 4:00pm
The inaugural “Sama-sama sa Angel’s Pizza” TikTok Singing Contest, an electrifying celebration of talent...
Supplements
fbtw
AIA Philippines launches comprehensive plan to protect Filipinos at any life stage
March 25, 2024 - 9:00am

AIA Philippines launches comprehensive plan to protect Filipinos at any life stage

March 25, 2024 - 9:00am
AIA Philippines launched AIA Max Protect—a new product that provides maximum protection with comprehensive benefits...
Supplements
fbtw
Malaysia mid-tier companies set to establish market footprints in Philippines
March 21, 2024 - 1:30pm

Malaysia mid-tier companies set to establish market footprints in Philippines

March 21, 2024 - 1:30pm
Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment,...
Supplements
fbtw
Maynilad unveils commemorative manhole cover for Muntinlupa
March 18, 2024 - 4:00pm

Maynilad unveils commemorative manhole cover for Muntinlupa

March 18, 2024 - 4:00pm
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) recently unveiled a commemorative manhole cover that the...
Supplements
fbtw
Maynilad replaces 143 km of old pipes in 2023
March 18, 2024 - 11:00am

Maynilad replaces 143 km of old pipes in 2023

March 18, 2024 - 11:00am
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) completed in 2023 the replacement of 143 kilometers of old,...
Supplements
fbtw
Singlife Philippines and UNO Digital Bank team up to democratize access to life insurance
March 15, 2024 - 5:00pm

Singlife Philippines and UNO Digital Bank team up to democratize access to life insurance

March 15, 2024 - 5:00pm
Digital insurance provider Singlife Philippines and UNO Digital Bank announce their partnership aimed at simplifying financial...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with