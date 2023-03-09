WATCH: 'Share the Joy' with Jollibee’s 45th anniversary music video featuring Gary V., Julie Anne San Jose

MANILA, Philippines — On its 45th year, Jollibee invites everyone to continue to “Share the Joy” with a new anthem and music video featuring top celebrities Gary Valenciano and Julie Anne San Jose.

For over four decades, Jollibee has been spreading joy across the world with its best-tasting food. From celebrating one’s first birthday party, to simple bonding moments with friends, or enjoying family gatherings with all-time favorites like Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti and Yumburger—Jollibee has always played a part in those memorable experiences.

Photo Release Gary Valenciano and Julie Anne San Jose headline Jollibee’s 45th Anniversary Anthem “Share the Joy”

“Jollibee has always been close to my heart even when I was just starting my career and being able to celebrate its 45th anniversary is truly an honor,” said Valenciano, who was Jollibee’s first celebrity endorser back in 1985.

“I also feel blessed to work with talented people in this project, including the wonderful Julie Anne San Jose. I’m very excited for people to hear the song and watch the video, and I hope they feel that deep sense of joy and will be inspired to continue to share that same joy with others," he added.

Photo Release The music video triggers nostalgia as it shows previous Jollibee packaging that symbolize how Jollibee has been sharing the joy for more than four decades

San Jose is likewise excited for people to be "LSS-ed" with the fun anthem. "Batang Jollibee ako and it brings me so much joy to be able to sing its 45th-anniversary anthem. This is my first project with Jollibee and sharing the spotlight with a legendary performer like Gary V. was such a great experience," she said. "We're very delighted to show this amazing project and celebrate sharing the joy to Jollibee fans across the world." The music video shows how Jollibee has played a role in creating many memorable and joyful moments for generations of Filipinos, not just here but abroad. Viewers can also take a trip down memory lane with snippets from past decades of shared joyful experiences at Jollibee. These are interspersed with the energetic performances of Gary V. and Julie Anne which further create the positive and happy vibe of the music video.

“For over 45 years, Jollibee has touched the hearts of so many people who love its best-tasting food, great service and the brand of joy that only Jollibee can bring,” Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP and marketing head of Jollibee, said.

“This anthem is a feel-good and heartwarming tribute to Jollibee’s strong legacy over the years. It shows Jollibee’s commitment to keep sharing the joy and we hope it also inspires our customers to do the same. Kaya tara, let’s continue to share the joy!” she added.

#ShareTheJoy by watching the video on Jollibee’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.