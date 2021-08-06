






































































 




   







   















Toktok continues service despite lockdown
Toktok also has a partnership with the country’s two largest malls, SM Malls and Robinson’s Malls for your essential needs. You may request your riders to buy you your essentials from food, groceries and medicines for a minimal fee.
                            (The Philippine Star) - August 6, 2021 - 4:27pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Toktok, one of the country’s leading logistics app which has been committed to providing assistance especially during the pandemic, will continue its service during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20 in Metro Manila.



Training for operators and riders will also be followed as scheduled from Monday to Saturday at 10 a.m and 1 p.m. Their customer service representatives can also be reached from Sunday to Monday 8 a.m to 4 p.m for any concerns.



Currently having the cheapest delivery rate, toktok has also widened its vehicle options, now offering two-wheels and four-wheels services depending on the weight of the package. Customers may also choose from motorcycles, sedans, vans and trucks for their delivery needs.



Apart from being a logistics app, toktok also offers ‘Pabili Service’ in your nearby areas.






Toktok also has a partnership with the country’s two largest malls, SM Supermalls and Robinson’s Malls for your essential needs. You may request your riders to buy you your essentials from food to groceries and medicines for a minimal fee.



 



For more information, visit their website at www.toktok.ph, You can also check out their official Facebook and Instagram pages for more details.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

