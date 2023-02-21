^

Headlines

Hontiveros seeks probe into ‘government-sponsored’ sugar smuggling

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 4:14pm
Hontiveros seeks probe into âgovernment-sponsoredâ sugar smuggling
A retailer arranges packs of sugars in Pandacan, Manila on January 18, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros urged the Senate Blue Ribbon panel on Tuesday to investigate what she called a “government-sponsored” smuggling of 260 containers of sugar which she said arrived at the Batangas port around two weeks ago.

In a media briefing, Hontiveros said sugar producers and independent sources told her that on February 9, a shipment of sugar in 260 20-foot containers arrived at the port. Its importer is said to be All Asian Countertrade Inc, she said.

The 260 containers allegedly had in them smuggled sugar that were also supposedly brought in via the super green lane system of the Bureau of Customs, when agricultural imports cannot pass through these lanes.

The senator showed a letter from Agriculture Assistant Secretary James Layug addressed to newly-appointed customs chief Bienvenido Rubio flagging shipments of sugar by All Asian Countertrade as proof of this accusation.

In Layug’s February 13 letter, he raised to Rubio the sugar shipments aboard three vessels which he said were “allegedly non-compliant with importation requirements of agri-fishery commodities, particularly sugar, under the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.”

All Asian Countertrade, Sucden Philippines Inc. and Edison Lee Marketing Corp. were identified to be given allocations in an undated memorandum order from Sugar Board chairperson Domingo Panganiban, as shown by Hontiveros.

Panganiban supposedly instructed the allocation of 100,000 metric tons of sugar to Sucden Philippines, another 100,000 metric tons to Edison Lee Marketing and 250,000 metric tons to All Asian Countertrade.

Panganiban said in the undated memorandum that he was acting “upon the instructions” of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., concurrently agriculture chief, thru Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

A January 13 letter from Panganiban to All Asian Countertrade CEO Michael Escaler that Hontiveros presented also showed that the company was being authorized to import 240,000 metric tons of sugar “per instructions from Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.”

“It says here that the executive secretary, more than a month ago, provided some sort of authority to import that the [Sugar Regulatory Administration] has not,” Hontiveros said partly in Filipino, while raising questions about the letter’s authenticity.

“What do we make of the January 13 letter? What other conclusion can be drawn other than that this is government-sponsored smuggling? Who is responsible for this?” she said.

SRA order

The SRA issued last Wednesday Sugar Order No. 6 which allowed the importation of 440,000 metric tons of refined sugar. Hontiveros said that the earliest date for sugar imports to enter the country is March 1.

“It seems that there are people who are jumping the gun,” she said.

Hontiveros also raised other concerns with SO No. 6, mainly what she called the “broad discretion” of the DA over sugar importation and the virtual waiver of the performance bond for imported raw and refined sugar.

“Aren’t the Filipino people the losers here? Because if we allow cartels to enter the sugar industry, we will allow them to control its price. And if we won’t fight back, what other agricultural commodities can cartels enter?” she said.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

LUCAS BERSAMIN

RISA HONTIVEROS

SUGAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
The Department of Education said Monday that it did not purchase the alleged overpriced camera seen in photos bearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The International Criminal Court cannot summarily oust President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy Estrada &ndash; who concurred in ICC treaty &ndash; wants Senate to oppose tribunal&rsquo;s probe

Jinggoy Estrada – who concurred in ICC treaty – wants Senate to oppose tribunal’s probe

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
During the 15th Congress, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada was among the 17 senators who voted for the concurrence of the Senate to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard has only three patrol vessels

Coast Guard has only three patrol vessels

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has only three patrol boats capable of long deployment, and it needs at least 20 more to cover...
Headlines
fbtw
COA affirms P256-million disallowance vs ex-Napocor execs

COA affirms P256-million disallowance vs ex-Napocor execs

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has ordered the return of P256.411 million in performance incentives and life insurance plan granted...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House urged to allow Guanzon to assume PWD rep duties

House urged to allow Guanzon to assume PWD rep duties

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
A lawmaker from the Makabayan bloc on Monday urged the House of Representatives to allow former elections commissioner Rowena...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services weekly

SWS: Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services weekly

6 hours ago
Although few attend religious services, seven out of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once a day, results of the survey...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ reduces bail recommendation for indigents in criminal cases

DOJ reduces bail recommendation for indigents in criminal cases

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Department of Justice has ordered the reduction of bail for indigent persons charged in bailable criminal cases in a bid...
Headlines
fbtw
Following Sibuyanons' lead, Brooke's Point folk set up barricade vs mining

Following Sibuyanons' lead, Brooke's Point folk set up barricade vs mining

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Brooke’s Point residents on Saturday put up a barricade, demanding that Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) stop its mining...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker backs RCEP ratification

Speaker backs RCEP ratification

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed full support for the immediate ratification by Congress of the Regional Comprehensive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with