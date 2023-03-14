ANYARE?: The law severely punishes hazing. Why are neophytes still ending up dead?

MANILA, Philippines — The anti-hazing law has been amended to strengthen it and toughen the penalties it imposes on hazing.

But since its amendment in 2018 following the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Castillo III, around 20 hazing deaths have occurred.

Is this another case of a toothless law?

So we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he explores with former Sen. Joey Lina why a very tough law seemed to have failed to deter hazing.