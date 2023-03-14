^

News Videos

ANYARE?: The law severely punishes hazing. Why are neophytes still ending up dead?

Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The anti-hazing law has been amended to strengthen it and toughen the penalties it imposes on hazing.

But since its amendment in 2018 following the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Castillo III, around 20 hazing deaths have occurred.

Is this another case of a toothless law?

So we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he explores with former Sen. Joey Lina why a very tough law seemed to have failed to deter hazing.

HAZING

JOHN MATTHEW SALILIG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
ANYARE?: The law severely punishes hazing. Why are neophytes still ending up dead?
1 hour ago

ANYARE?: The law severely punishes hazing. Why are neophytes still ending up dead?

1 hour ago
Since its amendment in 2018 following the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Castillo III, around...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; rumored to undergo a major rebranding
4 days ago

WATCH: ‘Eat Bulaga’ rumored to undergo a major rebranding

By Martin Ramos | 4 days ago
Rumors swirled this week that the country’s longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" may be losing three of the...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Local government violence alarms national government
6 days ago

WATCH: Local government violence alarms national government

By Martin Ramos | 6 days ago
Since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office on June 30, 2022, five ex-local officials were shot...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Will government hit brakes on jeepney phaseout?
7 days ago

WATCH: Will government hit brakes on jeepney phaseout?

By Martin Ramos | 7 days ago
While they do not reject the concept of modernization, transport groups have expressed difficulty paying for modern jeepneys,...
News Videos
fbtw
ANYARE?: Stories of EDSA fade from memory of students
February 25, 2023 - 9:35am

ANYARE?: Stories of EDSA fade from memory of students

February 25, 2023 - 9:35am
Based from the conversations we had with some students, it appears that the narratives of the People Power Revolution have...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Marcos makes 'guest appearance' on US quiz show 'Jeopardy'
February 25, 2023 - 9:15am

WATCH: Marcos makes 'guest appearance' on US quiz show 'Jeopardy'

By Martin Ramos | February 25, 2023 - 9:15am
nder the category of world leaders, Marcos was labeled as a president who “has taken so many foreign trips a play on...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with