ANYARE?: Stories of EDSA fade from memory of students

February 25, 2023 | 9:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Bata, bata... alam mo pa ba ang istorya ng EDSA?

Based from the conversations we had with some students, it appears that the narratives of the People Power Revolution have been forgotten and neglected.

But why is this the case?

So we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he attempts to determine why a key moment in our nation's history is not being taught.

Catch the latest episode of Anyare? on Saturday, February 25, 2023, on Philstar.com's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

fbtw
