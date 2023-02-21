^

ANYARE?: Is Metro Manila ready for 'The Big One?'

February 21, 2023 | 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 2004 study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology painted a worst case scenario for Metro Manila should a magnitude-7.2 quake strikes the region.

The picture is bleak: some 52,000 people are dead, 114,000 others are injured and 170,000 houses are damaged.

But since this study was finished, what has the government done to prepare for this seemingly inevitable disaster?

Tonight we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he discusses the dangers of the so-called "Big One" and whether the preparations taken in anticipation of this inspire confidence.

Catch the latest episode of Anyare? on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, on Philstar.com's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

