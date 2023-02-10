FACT CHECK: No tsunami in Türkiye due to earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — After a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, several photos and videos have been circulating online showing the alleged aftermath of the disaster.

However, not all of these show actual damages in Turkey. Philstar.com compiled various misleading videos and photos that have been viewed and shared online.

CLAIM: One tweeted video (0:52-1:09) claims that a tsunami hit the coast of Turkey due to the earthquake.

RATING: This is false.

FACTS: The video that was posted showed footage from a September 2018 tsunami in Indonesia after it was hit by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake.

What the post said

The tweet, which was uploaded by British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili, claimed that the coast of Turkey was hit by a tsunami as a result of the earthquake on February 6.

What it left out

Running through a reverse image search, the original video actually shows a tsunami that damaged the city of Palu in Indonesia in September 2018.

Essential context

The major quake hit Türkiye and Syria on Monday, so far claiming the lives of over 21,000 people, including two Filipinos. The quake also flattened thousands of buildings and threatened the lives of many victims who are without shelter and drinking water, amid harsh winter conditions.

Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

Why it matters

This specific tweet garnered 300,000 times on Twitter, as of writing.

Due to the fact that it was shared by a popular British personality, it can be potentially dangerous for the 346,000 followers of the said user who may be misled by his tweet.

Adding misinformation does not help at all to an already volatile and stressful situation in Turkey and Syria.

The video may also cause confusion among rescuers on the ground who may spend time verifying this video instead of responding to actual victims. — Video edited by Anj Andaya; with reports from Agence France Presse

