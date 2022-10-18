^

WATCH: Plainclothes cops' visits to journalists, alarming or not?

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cops in civilian clothes visiting journalists last week to check on them and assure them of goverment support had the opposite effect and raised concerns over profiling and surveillance.

The Philippine National Police and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have apologized for the visaits and said they were only concerned for the welfare of journalists.

Could there have been a better way for the PNP to show their concern for the safety and welfare of journalists? - Script by Martin Ramos, Video by Anj Andaya

