WATCH: Group wants SMNI franchise cancelled
October 17, 2022 | 6:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI is under fire from a civil society coalition for using its network to brand groups and individuals as terrorists.
Movement Against Disinformation called out the network owned by controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy for allegedly violating the Broadcast Code of the Philippines and its legislative franchise, which prohibits deliberately dessiminating false information. — Script by Martin Ramos, Video edited by Anj Andaya
