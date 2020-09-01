WATCH: Palace denies Duterte will 'remove' PhilHealth regional vice presidents
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Palace denied President Rodrigo Duterte will remove regional vice presidents of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. despite the chief executive's order which was made public during his weekly address.

"Wala pong instruction to remove, reshuffle. Reshuffle po ang instructions niya, wala ako narinig na tanggalin," presidential spokesperson said at a media briefing Tuesday.

Duterte, however, said on Monday night: "Yung lahat ng regional vice presidents, tanggalin ninyo. Whether performing at par or in parity with the good ones, if they are there for so long a time, the element of familiarity always enter the picture."

"Kung matagal na, tanggalin na," he added.

 

