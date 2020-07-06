WATCH: US flexes naval powers in Philippine seas to celebrate Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Navy celebrated Independence Day by conducting high-end integrated exercises among two of its carrier strike groups in the Philippine Sea and the South China Sea
Sailors from the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan—which form the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force— conducted dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea on July 3, a day before US Independence Day.
On July 4, the strike groups also conducted several tactical exercises in the disputed South China Sea. US Independence Day also coincides with Philippine-American Friendship Day.
Aircraft from the two US warships simulated enemy attacks to test the force's ability to detect, intercept and engage threats during air defense and strike exercises, according to a report from the US Pacific Fleet.
"Doing the basic skills well, like efficient aircraft launch and recovery, is the foundation of all our tactics. Maintaining our high operational tempo provides the training and repetitions necessary to ensure we can launch large scale strikes as a matter of routine," USS Ronald Reagan air operations officer Cmdr. Stanton Hanley said.
USS Ronald Reagan, the US Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from April to December 2020. (Photo by AFP/Mark Cristino)
In a phone call with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on June 12, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed support for the decision of the Philippine government to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement and "reiterated how the agreement benefits both countries."
"Further, Secretary Esper and Secretary Lorenzana discussed a range of regional security issues including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Sea, counter-terrorism, and the Philippines plans for military modernization," the US Department of Defense said in a readout.
According to the Pentagon, Esper also told Lorenzana he was looking forward to seeing each other again at the next ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting - Plus in Vietnam.
The US government wishes the Philippines a happy and prosperous 122nd year of independence.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the alliance between the countries is fortified by a shared history, rich people-to-people ties and deep bilateral cooperation.
"As we stood together during World War II?and?in the global fight against terrorism, our nations are?partnering again to contain and mitigate COVID-19.??Our?friendship and cooperation?stand?as a model for ensuring peace,?stability,?prosperity,?and health?across the Indo-Pacific," Pompeo says in a statement released Thursday.
The Philippine Embassy in Washington defends the US government's $2-billion arms sale to the Philippines, pointing out that the country's defense modernization program has long been pursued even by past administrations.
"The program is critical to national security and necessary to achieving a credible defense posture. This also makes the Philippines a more robust and effective security partner for countries in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia regions, especially at a time of traditional and emerging security challenges," the embassy says in a statement.
The embassy also accuses "certain groups" of taking advantage of the issue to "advance their own political agenda" to the detriment of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the US.
The US government provides an additional P298 million to help support the Philippines in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US Embassy says the additional aid brings the total amount of US assistance to the Philippines to more than P768 million ($15.2 million).
The US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the country's hardes-hit areas to promote effective crisis management and implement resppnse plans.
"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy says in a statement.
The U.S. Embassy in Manila announces fresh assistance for health and humanitarian purposes during the COVID-19 crisis.
The new package of P269 million ($5.3 million) from Washington brings its total assistance to the Philippines to more than P470 million ($9.3 million).
The announcement came following the phone exchange between President Duterte and American President Donald Trump on Sunday evening.
- Latest