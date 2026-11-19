ASEAN energy solutions must go beyond oil — experts

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday, November 16, the second day of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ long-term fuel and power strategy must focus on accelerating the transition to renewable energy, economics and energy experts said.

The calls follow the launch of various energy security partnerships at the 49th ASEAN Summit, among which was a Japan-backed oil stockpiling proposal announced by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Asia Zero Emission Community Summit on Tuesday, November 17.

The offer would make use of Japan’s idle oil tanks and allow participating countries to use the spare storage capacity to secure oil supplies ahead of global supply shocks.

The Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to participate in the initiative, with the United Arab Emirates also showing interest. The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia and the Indonesian Business Council also signed letters of intent with energy companies to explore emergency oil access for the Philippines through existing storage facilities in Indonesia and Thailand.

Takaichi also proposed the creation of an Asia Oil Security Task Force to coordinate oil procurement, stockpiling and emergency releases during major supply disruptions, not unlike the France-based International Energy Agency.

Tim Buckley, director at Climate Energy Finance, called the proposal “farcical,” saying it was like advocate "advocating to adopt last century solutions to the energy security and cost of living crises" linked to conflict in the Middle East.

Buckley argued that China’s response to cutting domestic oil demand through electrification and rapid adoption of wind and solar energy infrastructure was more relevant to the region.

EnergyLab Southeast Asia Regional Co-Director Natharoun Ngo Son likewise said that an Asian energy cooperative should focus on “clean energy, clean electrification and resilience.”

The cooperative, Ngo Son added, should invest in accelerating grid-connection efforts and support organizations to mobilize the resources needed to overcome barriers to the implementation of cross-border power interconnection like the ASEAN Power Grid.

The grid seeks to link national electricity networks in the region by 2040. Member nations signed an enhanced memorandum of understanding on the initiative Sunday.

ASEAN has also expanded energy cooperation with Australia, South Korea and China, covering renewable energy, cross-border electricity trade, energy security and emerging technologies.

Though oil stockpiling is an important and necessary response to the region’s immediate needs, energy security must be built on sustainable and resilient systems for the future, Ser Percival Peña Reyes, senior research fellow at the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development said.

Data from the International Energy Agency shows that the Philippines is largely powered by fossil fuels, with coal and oil making up 35% and 29.2% of the country’s energy supply in 2024.

Liquefied natural gas, meanwhile, represents 4.3% of the energy mix.