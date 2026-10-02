De La Salle-Benilde suspends classes amid threat

Saint Benilde said its Center for Emergency Management, Safety and Security is coordinating closely with law enforcement agencies.

MANILA, Philippines — As a precautionary measure, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in Manila suspended classes and work yesterday due to a security threat.

Saint Benilde said its Center for Emergency Management, Safety and Security is coordinating closely with law enforcement agencies.

A security sweep of the campus was conducted.

“Safety protocols are being implemented to ensure the protection and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” the school said.

Saint Benilde asked everyone to remain vigilant and to rely only on official college channels for verified information.

“Rest assured that the safety of students and the entire college community remain our highest priority,” Saint Benilde said.