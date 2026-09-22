2-day transport strike over rising fuel prices set for Sept. 29-30

MANILA, Philippines — A major transport group is set to hold a two-day nationwide transport strike on September 29 and 30 as rising fuel prices continue to squeeze drivers' earnings.

Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) announced on Tuesday, September 22, that at least 70,000 jeepney drivers and operators are expected to join the strike, along with groups representing workers, the urban poor and commuters.

PISTON National President Mody Floranda said affected routes and areas in Metro Manila include:

Cubao-Marikina-Antipolo

Commonwealth

España

Monumento

Novaliches

Baclaran

Pasig

Taguig

Sucat

Alabang

Floranda appealed for understanding from commuters who may be affected by the strike, stressing that rising fuel prices also drive up the cost of basic goods and services.

"Tayo ay nananawagan sa ating mga commuters, sapagkat sa bawat pagtataas ng presyo ng petrolyo, ang kaakibat niyan ay pagtaas ng mga bilihin at halos hindi na makasabay ang maliliit na sahod at kita ng ating mamamayan," Floranda said in an interview with dzMM.

("We are appealing to our commuters because every increase in fuel prices comes with higher prices of goods, while our people's low wages and incomes can barely keep up.")

Among the groups' demands are the immediate suspension of value-added and excise taxes on fuel products, the scrapping of the Oil Deregulation Law, higher wages for workers and a fare increase.

Floranda said other transport groups are welcome to join the strike at the end of the month.

Three major fuel price hikes this September have driven up diesel prices by a total of P18.31 per liter, kerosene by P16.67 and gasoline by P15.25.

The latest round of increases took effect Tuesday, with diesel rising by P8.82 per liter, kerosene by P6.47 and gasoline by P4.88.

The Department of Energy has said upward pressure on fuel prices could persist until the end of the year as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect global oil supply.