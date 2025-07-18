^

Nation

'Elusive' shabu peddler busted in General Santos City

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 6:28pm
'Elusive' shabu peddler busted in General Santos City
Shabu dealer Leo Dagdag Miguel, entrapped by policemen in Barangay Buayan in General Santos City, is now locked in a police detention facility.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY—The police have finally busted an elusive shabu dealer operating clandestinely in residential areas and near school campuses in General Santos City, reportedly evading several previous attempts to entrap him.

Local executives and members of the multi-sector General Santos City Peace and Order Council told reporters on Thursday, July 17, that the 37-year-old suspect, Leo Dagdag Miguel, fell in a police anti-narcotics sting in Purok Maligaya in Barangay Buayan in General Santos City on Tuesday night, July 15,

Officials of the General Santos City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 said on Thursday that plainclothes policemen had seized from the suspect P39,644 worth of shabu during a tradeoff in Purok Maligaya in Barangay Buayan.

Officials of PRO-12 said the entrapment operation that led to Miguel’s arrest was laid with the help of confidential informants, among them his friends and relatives aware of his trafficking of shabu and marijuana in General Santos City. 

Miguel is now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

