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DMW repatriates 837 seafarers

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2026 | 12:00am
DMW repatriates 837 seafarers
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 1,189 Filipino seafarers aboard vessels in the two areas have been affected by security incidents since the start of the year.
Facebook / Department of Migrant Workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has repatriated 837 seafarers affected by maritime attacks in the Northern Black Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 1,189 Filipino seafarers aboard vessels in the two areas have been affected by security incidents since the start of the year.

Of the number, 837 seafarers have returned to the Philippines while the DMW continues to assist those who remain abroad.

Cacdac disclosed the figures during a press briefing at the launch of the Overseas Filipino Workers transit lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Nov. 11.

He also reported that a Filipino seafarer was killed in an attack on the tanker Velos Sapphire in the Persian Gulf on Nov. 5.

The seafarer’s remains are expected to be brought home soon, Cacdac said.

DMW

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