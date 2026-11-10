Raffy Tulfo flags BI border fee

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Raffy Tulfo is seeking an investigation into the Bureau of Immigration (BI)’s proposed border fee of P240 from Filipinos departing the country, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In filing Senate Resolution 772, Tulfo said the proposed fee would place an additional financial burden on nearly two million OFW rehires, also known as balik-manggagawa, who will leave the country again after a vacation or the renewal of their employment contracts.

“Imposing the proposed border fee could undermine special protections afforded to OFWs and their families under existing laws and policies intended to safeguard their welfare,” he said.

The BI said the fee would help fund the agency’s modernization project, which involves the installation of a P10.7-billion integrated border security platform across 11 airports nationwide and various border crossings.

Tulfo noted that the proposed collection would still mean an additional expense for OFWs.

Aside from filing the resolution, his Senate office coordinated with the BI, which explained that the proposal remains at the negotiation stage and no final decision has been reached.

The BI assured Tulfo that it will consult with the Department of Migrant Workers before implementing the proposed fee.

Tulfo called Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac to express his concern.

Cacdac assured Tulfo that the department will monitor the issue and coordinate with the BI.

Should the border fee be implemented eventually, Cacdac said OFWs must remain exempted, consistent with existing exemptions from travel tax and terminal fees.

Tulfo will coordinate with the Department of Justice and seek clarification on why funds allocated for the DOJ’s modernization cannot be used to improve immigration security systems.