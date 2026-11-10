Nartatez reshuffles 3 top cops

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the reassignment of three senior PNP officials.

In an order dated Nov. 11, Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad was transferred from the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) to the Office of the Chief PNP.

Brig. Gen. Rogelio Raymundo Jr. was reassigned from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group (EOD/K-9) to PRO 7.

Col. Joel Manuel Apelo Ana was moved from the Anti-Kidnapping Group to the EOD/K-9.