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Telco and broadcast lawyers welcome Cordoba's SC appointment

Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 4:00pm
Telco and broadcast lawyers welcome Cordoba's SC appointment
Gamaliel Cordoba

MANILA, Philippines — The Telecommunications and Broadcast Attorneys of the Philippines (TELEBAP) has welcomed the appointment of Gamaliel Cordoba as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. 

In a statement, TELEBAP cited Cordoba’s extensive experience in telecommunications regulation, government service and public accountability.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Cordoba to the Supreme Court on Friday, November 13. He will succeed Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, who is scheduled to retire on November 16 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age.

TELEBAP said Cordoba's background as the country's longest-serving commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) gives him valuable knowledge of the laws and regulations governing the telecommunications and broadcasting industries.

The organization also expressed confidence that his experience in handling regulatory matters and understanding the legal reforms needed in these sectors would contribute to the work of the country's highest court.

"His in-depth experience while Chairman of the Commission on Audit will also be helpful in resolving legal issues in the workings of the government," TELEBAP said.

TELEBAP President Atty. V. Froilan Castelo described Cordoba's appointment as a significant contribution to the Philippine judiciary.

Cordoba brings to the Supreme Court more than two decades of experience in government, having held several key positions under four presidential administrations.

Before becoming COA chairman in October 2022, he served as NTC commissioner from 2009 to 2022, making him the agency's longest-serving head. During his 13-year tenure, he was involved in initiatives that opened the telecommunications industry to a third major player, facilitated the adoption of digital television broadcasting and expanded internet connectivity in the country. 

At the COA, Cordoba headed the country's constitutional auditing body and served as an external auditor for the International Labour Organization and the World Trade Organization. He also chaired the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions in 2024 and 2025. 

His other government assignments included serving as appointments secretary, undersecretary and assistant executive secretary at the Office of the President. He was also a member of the board of directors of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

A lawyer and economist, Cordoba earned his bachelor's degree in Economics and Juris Doctor degree from Ateneo de Manila University. He passed the Philippine Bar examinations in 1997 and previously practiced law at Siguion Reyna, Montecillo & Ongsiako and worked as a tax lawyer at SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (Contributed story)

GAMALIEL CORDOBA
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