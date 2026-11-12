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Nation

NBI rejects Pulong’s inhibition request

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has rejected a request by the camp of Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte for NBI Director Melvin Matibag to inhibit from the probe into allegations made by Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. against the Dutertes.

According to Matibag, the request has no legal basis and the investigation will continue.

“The NBI does not judge. It establishes facts,” Matibag said, adding that the determination of probable cause rests with the prosecutor or the ombudsman.

Duterte’s lawyers had formally asked Matibag and the NBI to withdraw from the probe, citing the need for impartiality and what they described as the requirement for “cold neutrality.”

Matibag said the standards invoked by the lawyers apply to those who adjudicate cases, not investigators tasked with establishing facts.

He also rejected the use of a polygraph test as a basis for questioning the investigation, saying its results reflect an examiner’s assessment of possible deception and do not establish facts or prove guilt.

“Every allegation is being checked against documents, records and testimony,” he said.

Matibag said Duterte received Gracioso’s affidavit on Oct. 5. The NBI’s invitation for the lawmaker to give his side remains open.

Gracioso, a former security aide of former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco, alleged that he delivered more than P2 billion to Vice President Sara Duterte, P1 billion to former president Rodrigo Duterte and P100 million to Pulong.

The Vice President and Pulong have denied Gracioso’s allegations.

PAOLO “PULONG” DUTERTE
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