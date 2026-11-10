^

Nation

Passengers hurt after MRT-3 emergency brake incident

Andrew Ronquillo - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2026 | 12:00am
Passengers hurt after MRT-3 emergency brake incident
Reports said passengers were hurt during the incident and were given first aid by MRT-3 personnel.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 is investigating an incident on Wednesday in which a southbound MRT-3 train activated its emergency brake, injuring passengers.

Reports said passengers were hurt during the incident and were given first aid by MRT-3 personnel.

“Some were brought to a nearby hospital for further medical assessment as a precaution,” the MRT-3 management said.

According to reports, the train automatically applied its brakes, a built-in safety feature, after passing a red signal near the exit of Santolan station at 6:26 a.m.

“MRT-3 trains are equipped with an Automatic Train Protection system, a safety feature that monitors train movements and automatically applies the brakes when a train passes a red signal or exceeds prescribed speed limits,” the rail management said.

The rail line said the train driver on duty was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. 

The MRT-3 management apologized for the incident and assured the public that passenger safety would be better observed.

The train incident follows the rail line’s highest daily ridership record of 513,654 passengers on Wednesday, surpassing the 506,904 on Oct. 21.     

MRT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA OKs Go&rsquo;s transfer to DOTr

MMDA OKs Go’s transfer to DOTr

By Andrew Ronquillo | 1 day ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes said Special Operations Group-Strike Force head Gabriel Go...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends BINI Mikha&rsquo;s driver&rsquo;s license for 90 days

LTO suspends BINI Mikha’s driver’s license for 90 days

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The LTO has suspended the license of “Bini Mikha” after a viral video showed that she was texting while driv...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr: Metro Manila central train station open by 2027

DOTr: Metro Manila central train station open by 2027

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has resumed the construction of the Unified Grand Central Station, with partial operations...
Nation
fbtw

NBI rejects Pulong’s inhibition request

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has rejected a request by the camp of Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte for NBI Director Melvin Matibag to inhibit from the probe into allegations made by Rodulfo...
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs Caloocan lotto outlet teller, operator

Raps filed vs Caloocan lotto outlet teller, operator

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 3 days ago
Charges have been filed against a lotto outlet teller and operator before the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court for allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P455.6 million shabu seized in Zamboanga; 4 nabbed

P455.6 million shabu seized in Zamboanga; 4 nabbed

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P455.6 million was seized in an anti-narcotics operation that also resulted in the...
Nation
fbtw
Cavite mayor suspended for gambling

Cavite mayor suspended for gambling

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
A municipal mayor in Cavite has been suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman after he was allegedly spotted gambling in a...
Nation
fbtw
Vessel sinks off Surigao; oil spill detected

Vessel sinks off Surigao; oil spill detected

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Up to 200 meters of shoreline in Surigao del Sur have been affected by an oil spill caused by the sinking of a motorized vessel,...
Nation
fbtw
ASEAN Summit: Metro Manila road closures, alternate routes, traffic advisories

ASEAN Summit: Metro Manila road closures, alternate routes, traffic advisories

14 hours ago
(Updated) What commuters and travelers need to know for ASEAN Summit
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with