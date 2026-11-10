Passengers hurt after MRT-3 emergency brake incident

Reports said passengers were hurt during the incident and were given first aid by MRT-3 personnel.

MANILA, Philippines —The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 is investigating an incident on Wednesday in which a southbound MRT-3 train activated its emergency brake, injuring passengers.

Reports said passengers were hurt during the incident and were given first aid by MRT-3 personnel.

“Some were brought to a nearby hospital for further medical assessment as a precaution,” the MRT-3 management said.

According to reports, the train automatically applied its brakes, a built-in safety feature, after passing a red signal near the exit of Santolan station at 6:26 a.m.

“MRT-3 trains are equipped with an Automatic Train Protection system, a safety feature that monitors train movements and automatically applies the brakes when a train passes a red signal or exceeds prescribed speed limits,” the rail management said.

The rail line said the train driver on duty was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The MRT-3 management apologized for the incident and assured the public that passenger safety would be better observed.

The train incident follows the rail line’s highest daily ridership record of 513,654 passengers on Wednesday, surpassing the 506,904 on Oct. 21.