FULL LIST: Local candidates of ParaÃ±aque City for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Parañaque City for 2025 elections

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 7:27pm
Parañaque City map
Graphics by Philstar.com / Enrico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — The list of candidates seeking local posts in Parañaque City’s two districts has been unveiled by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

As of early 2025, Parañaque City has 353,274 registered voters, according to Comelec.

Here is the lineup of candidates running for local posts in the city’s two districts:

Mayor - Parañaque City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. MENDOZA, NENE (IND)

2. OLIVAREZ, AILEEN ACO (IND)

3. OLIVAREZ, KUYA EDWIN (LAKAS)

4. PANTILA, ANABEL (IND)

5. PINEDA, NATHAN (WPP)

6. UY, DREW (IND)

7. ZAIDE, JUN (AKSYON)

Vice-Mayor - Parañaque City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BERNABE, BENJO (PFP)

2. VILLAFUERTE, JOAN (LAKAS) MEM

Member, House of Representatives - Parañaque City - First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. OLIVAREZ, ERIC (LAKAS)

Councilor - Parañaque CityFirst District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BAES, TOKI ERIC (LAKAS)

2. CATUNAO, COACH RON (PFP)

3. DELOS SANTOS, JOEY (PFP)

4. DISAMBURUN, JULIUS (PDPLBN)

5. FERNANDEZ, MEDIA MAN (IND)

6. GABRIEL, DRA. RAQUEL (IND)

7. GABRIEL, PABLO RINA (LAKAS)

8. GOLEZ, GUADA (LAKAS)

9. INCIONG, BRILLANTE (LAKAS)

10. LAGMAN, BOY (IND)

11. MARQUEZ, YEOJ (LAKAS)

12. MARTINEZ, CHRISTIAN ERIC (IND)

13. OLIVAREZ, PABLO PAOLO (LAKAS)

14. OLIVAREZ, SHANNIN (PFP)

15. RIVERA, TUPE (IND)

16. SANTOS, SMILING (IND)

17. TAN, NAVA ALLEN (LAKAS)

18. VASQUEZ, DOC TOOTZ (IND)

19. VIDUYA, MARIA ISABEL (LAKAS)

Member, House of Representatives - Parañaque City - Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AGUILAR, ROLANDO (IND)

2. BAGUIO, FLORENTINO (IND)

3. ESPINOLA, RODEL (WPP)

4. TAMBUNTING, GUS (NUP)

5. YAMSUAN, BRIAN (IND)

Councilor - Parañaque City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AMURAO, BENG (LAKAS)

2. BENZON, BONGSHIELLA (LAKAS)

3. DE ASIS, TESS (PFP)

4. DELA PEÑA, APIONG (LAKAS)

5. ESPLANA, JUVANTIN (LAKAS)

6. FAVIS, COACH BINKY (IND)

7. FELIX, NICOLAI (IND)

8. FRIAS, ATTY. JET (LAKAS)

9. GOLEZ, RICO (LAKAS)

10. HACHUELA, GARY (IND)

11. MANIO, GLENN (IND)

12. MOLINA, POPOY (IND)

13. PEOLINO, JEPOY (KBL)

14. RESUELLO, ALAMAT (IND)

15. SOTTO, WAHOO DABARKADS (NPC)

16. YLLANA, RYAN BIGATIN (LAKAS)

*This is subject to correction.

