FULL LIST: Local candidates of Makati City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates for local positions in both districts of Makati City have been officially named by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec data in 2025 shows that Makati City has 270, 240 registered voters.

The following are the candidates running for positions in the Makati City's two districts:

Mayor - Makati City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BINAY, NANCY (UNA)

2. CAMPOS, ABBYLUIS (NPC)

3. NERI, VICTOR (IND)

4. SOLIDUM, ORLANDO STEPHEN (IND)

Vice-Mayor - Makati City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. DEL ROSARIO, MONSOUR (UNA)

2. PEÑA, KID (NPC)

Member, House of Representatives - Makati City - First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANTONIO, MINNIE (IND)

2. BASE, ANGELO (IND)

3. LAGDAMEO, MONIQUE (MKTZNU)

Councilor - Makati City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ALVAREZ, DUKA (MKTZNU)

2. ARENAS, MARTIN (MKTZNU)

3. CALINAWAN, VICBISAYA (IND)

4. CASAL-UY, MAYETH (UNA)

5. COSING, LENNIE JOLLY BEE (UNA)

6. CUARESMA, DAN JASON (IND)

7. DIZON, MANNY (IND)

8. EUSEBIO, FERDIE TANGGOL (UNA)

9. GARCIA, TITO KANIN (IND)

10. HILARIO, VIRJHONG (MKTZNU)

11. IMPERIAL, ATTY. DINO (UNA)

12. LINGAD, JCL (IND)

13. MEDINA, ROMEO (UNA)

14. ORTEGA, ARLENE (UNA)

15. ORTEGA, CARMINA (MKTZNU)

16. PADILLA, ARMANDO (MKTZNU)

17. SAGUISAG, REBO (MKTZNU)

18. TRINIDAD, JESSY (IND)

19. VILLENA, JOEY (MKTZNU)

20. YABUT, ALCINE (MKTZNU)

Member, House of Representatives - Makati City - Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ALMARIO, ALDEN (MKTZNU)

2. SESE, VINCENT (UNA)

Councilor - Makati City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANGELES, HEIN (MKTZNU)

2. ARAYON, DOC DORIS (MKTZNU)

3. ARIONES, BONG (MKTZNU)

4. BALUYUT, JEFF (UNA)

5. BANIQUED, BODIK (MKTZNU)

6. CALIMBAHIN, MAFFYSOLER(MKTZNU)

7. HECHANOVA, MARIO (UNA)

8. MARQUEZ, ED (MKTZNU)

9. RAMBOYONG, LEVY (UNA)

10. SALUDO, REYNANTE (IND)

11. SAROSA, INA (MKTZNU)

12. SESE, BERNADETTE (UNA)

13. TOLENTINO, RUTH (UNA)

14. VITALES, BEL (MKTZNU)

15. YABUT, KING (UNA)

*This is subject to correction.