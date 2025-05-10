^

Nation

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Makati City for 2025 elections

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 6:03pm
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Makati City for 2025 elections
Makati City map
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates for local positions in both districts of Makati City have been officially named by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec data in 2025 shows that Makati City has 270, 240 registered voters. 

The following are the candidates running for positions in the Makati City's two districts:

Mayor - Makati City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BINAY, NANCY (UNA)

2. CAMPOS, ABBYLUIS (NPC)

3. NERI, VICTOR (IND)

4. SOLIDUM, ORLANDO STEPHEN (IND)

Vice-Mayor - Makati City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. DEL ROSARIO, MONSOUR (UNA)

2. PEÑA, KID (NPC)

Member, House of Representatives - Makati City - First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANTONIO, MINNIE (IND)

2. BASE, ANGELO (IND)

3. LAGDAMEO, MONIQUE (MKTZNU)

Councilor - Makati City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ALVAREZ, DUKA (MKTZNU)

2. ARENAS, MARTIN (MKTZNU)

3. CALINAWAN, VICBISAYA (IND)

4. CASAL-UY, MAYETH (UNA)

5. COSING, LENNIE JOLLY BEE (UNA)

6. CUARESMA, DAN JASON (IND)

7. DIZON, MANNY (IND)

8. EUSEBIO, FERDIE TANGGOL (UNA)

9. GARCIA, TITO KANIN (IND)

10. HILARIO, VIRJHONG (MKTZNU)

11. IMPERIAL, ATTY. DINO (UNA)

12. LINGAD, JCL (IND)

13. MEDINA, ROMEO (UNA)

14. ORTEGA, ARLENE (UNA)

15. ORTEGA, CARMINA (MKTZNU)

16. PADILLA, ARMANDO (MKTZNU)

17. SAGUISAG, REBO (MKTZNU)

18. TRINIDAD, JESSY (IND)

19. VILLENA, JOEY (MKTZNU)

20. YABUT, ALCINE (MKTZNU)

Member, House of Representatives - Makati City - Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ALMARIO, ALDEN (MKTZNU)

2. SESE, VINCENT (UNA)

Councilor - Makati City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANGELES, HEIN (MKTZNU)

2. ARAYON, DOC DORIS (MKTZNU)

3. ARIONES, BONG (MKTZNU)

4. BALUYUT, JEFF (UNA)

5. BANIQUED, BODIK (MKTZNU)

6. CALIMBAHIN, MAFFYSOLER(MKTZNU)

7. HECHANOVA, MARIO (UNA)

8. MARQUEZ, ED (MKTZNU)

9. RAMBOYONG, LEVY (UNA)

10. SALUDO, REYNANTE (IND)

11. SAROSA, INA (MKTZNU)

12. SESE, BERNADETTE (UNA)

13. TOLENTINO, RUTH (UNA)

14. VITALES, BEL (MKTZNU)

15. YABUT, KING (UNA)

*This is subject to correction.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A 25-year-old housewife landed in jail on Thursday, May 8, after she stabbed her husband and slit his throat with a knife,...
Nation
fbtw
JHS, SHS grads qualified to work in government

JHS, SHS grads qualified to work in government

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Junior and senior high school graduates under the K-12 basic education program are now eligible to apply for first-level positions...
Nation
fbtw
Motor vlogger in road rage surrenders license

Motor vlogger in road rage surrenders license

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
The female motovlogger involved in a viral road rage incident in Zambales has surrendered her driver’s license but failed...
Nation
fbtw
DILG waiting for Comelec clarificationon Garcia&rsquo;s suspension

DILG waiting for Comelec clarificationon Garcia’s suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will not implement the suspension order imposed by the Office of...
Nation
fbtw
2 poll bets summoned over &lsquo;kissing auction&rsquo;

2 poll bets summoned over ‘kissing auction’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered Mayor Julio Parayno III and Vice Mayor Jimmy Parayno of Urdaneta, Pangasinan...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lanao del Sur now has dialysis center serving patients for free

Lanao del Sur now has dialysis center serving patients for free

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Residents of Lanao del Sur province are now benefiting from a modern dialysis center in Malabang town, serving kidney patients...
Nation
fbtw
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Malabon City for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Malabon City for 2025 elections

By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The list of aspirants for local positions in Malabon City's two districts has been made public by the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
2 soldiers hurt in encounter with MILF members

2 soldiers hurt in encounter with MILF members

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Two members of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion were wounded in an encounter with members of the Moro Islamic...
Nation
fbtw
'Money ban' starts in Western Visayas ahead of 2025 polls

'Money ban' starts in Western Visayas ahead of 2025 polls

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 hours ago
Police checkpoints have been tightened across Western Visayas as the Comelec enforces a three-day “money ban”...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with